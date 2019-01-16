VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda and the HAMILTON Cast for 'The Story of Tonight'

On last night's episode of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon was in Puerto Rico where he joined Lin-Manuel Miranda and the new HAMILTON touring cast for an exclusive performance of "The Story of Tonight" from the blockbuster musical.

Watch the performance below!

The episode focused on celebrating the spirit and culture of the island in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017.

Additional guests joining the special edition of "The Tonight Show" include world renowned and award-winning chef and humanitarian José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen quickly mobilized following Hurricane Maria to ensure communities in need received quality meals, ultimately serving over 3.7 million meals with the help of over 20,000 volunteers. While taking Fallon on a culinary adventure, Andrés will discuss the ongoing work of World Central Kitchen in Puerto Rico, where they're revitalizing the island's food economy with grants and training for local smallholder farmers. Puerto Rico native and Latin Urban superstar Bad Bunny will perform his hit single "MIA," which reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; and iconic Puerto Rican musician and multi-Grammy winner José Feliciano will also appear with Ozuna and perform the song "En Mi Viejo San Juan."

Puerto Rico has long been known for its vibrant culture. During the episode Fallon will be venturing around the island showcasing its breathtaking beauty and experiencing some of the exciting activities that Puerto Rico has to offer.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Jim Bell serves as Executive in Charge. The show is produced by Gerard Bradford and Katie Hockmeyer, and Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You