VIDEO: Anthony Rapp Discusses Kevin Spacey, RENT LIVE With BuzzFeed News

On tonight's PROFILE by BuzzFeed News, host Ashley Ford sits down with actor Anthony Rapp to discuss what has changed since he came forward exclusively to BuzzFeed News with allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey in October 2017 and his response to Spacey's bizarre Frank Underwood video, his role as the first openly gay character on Star Trek: Discovery, and his thoughts on the upcoming television production of Rent: Live.

The full episode can be viewed on Facebook Watch tonight at 5PM ET.

Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark is Rent - a role he recreated for the feature film adaptation. He also appeared on Broadway in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and If/Then. Rapp is currently appearing as Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery. Other credits include: Off-Broadway: Raised in Captivity, Sophistry, The Destiny of Me, Some Americans Abroad, among others. Film: Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Rent, Man of the Century, Road Trip, Winter Passing, A Beautiful Mind. TV: "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Psych." Author of Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent, which was adapted into the one-man show, Without You, and performed nationally and internationally.

PROFILE by BuzzFeed News is a longform interview show featuring a different newsmaker each week. Hosted by writer, TV, and podcast host Ashley Ford, the show delivers in-depth conversations with the biggest names in entertainment, politics, business, music, sports, tech, and more.PROFILE by BuzzFeed News airs weekly on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on Facebook watch.

