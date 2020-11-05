Wake Up With BWW 11/5: Auditions Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE, and More!

Catch up on all of today's top stories!

Stephen Sondheim recently surprised a composer with dementia by sending him a video after his song went viral.

Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine. Learn more about how to audition!

1) VIDEO: Sondheim Surprises Composer With Dementia After His Song Goes Viral

by Stage Tube

Stephen Sondheim recently surprised a composer with dementia by sending him a video after his song went viral.

2) VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Into Song on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Stage Tube

In the mood for a song to lift your spirits? Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth sings her favorite go-to tune when she's feeling down called 'Reasons for Hope,' which was written by longtime musical friends Crystal Monee Hall and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Tune in for more with Kristin.. (more...)

3) Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE

Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Joined by Playwright Jocelyn Bioh- Watch Now!

by The Chaos Twins

Tune in today, November 4 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guest is playwright Jocelyn Bioh.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Christopher Sieber chats with Richard Ridge as part of Backstage Live today at 12pm! Tune in here.

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Christopher Sieber's concert, as part of Radio Free Birdland, takes place tonight at 7pm. Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Semiramide, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Season 2 of Next on Stage continues tonight at 8pm. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 3! Learn more here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrea McArdle, who turns 57 today!

At the age of 7, McArdle began performing in musical theater and television commercials. By 1974, she had a regular role on the soap opera Search for Tomorrow, winning an award for best daytime juvenile actress. She continued on the show for two and a half years before being cast in the chorus of "tough girls" for the road tryouts of the new musical "Annie."

As the lead in "Annie," she became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include "State Fair," "Jerry's Girls" "Beauty and the Beast" and "Les Miserables." She has shared the stage with such luminaries as Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Liberace and Frank Sinatra, and appeared on numerous television shows.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

