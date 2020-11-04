Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE

The musical features a book by Kenneth Lin, and is based on the 1993 film of the same name.

Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine.

Farewell My Concubine is a 1993 Chinese drama film directed by Chen Kaige. The film explores the effect of China's political turmoil during the mid-20th century on the lives of individuals, families, and groups. In this case, the affected are two male stars in a Beijing opera troupe and the woman who comes between them. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Lilian Lee, who is also one of the film's screenplay writers.

Virtual auditions are being accepted through November 9.

Learn more about the audition process, what to submit, and how in Brown's tweet below: The sides can be found here.

AAPI actors and singers, it is TIME. Casting is now underway for "Farewell My Concubine," a new musical I am writing with Kenneth Lin based on the epic novel and film. Read carefully, and then grab the sides here: https://t.co/phjK4HKSUF pic.twitter.com/pcuS3kKumL - Jason Robert Bidenvoter (@MrJasonRBrown) October 30, 2020

