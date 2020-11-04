Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE
The musical features a book by Kenneth Lin, and is based on the 1993 film of the same name.
Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine.
The musical features a book by Kenneth Lin, and is based on the 1993 film of the same name.
Farewell My Concubine is a 1993 Chinese drama film directed by Chen Kaige. The film explores the effect of China's political turmoil during the mid-20th century on the lives of individuals, families, and groups. In this case, the affected are two male stars in a Beijing opera troupe and the woman who comes between them. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Lilian Lee, who is also one of the film's screenplay writers.
Virtual auditions are being accepted through November 9.
Learn more about the audition process, what to submit, and how in Brown's tweet below: The sides can be found here.
AAPI actors and singers, it is TIME. Casting is now underway for "Farewell My Concubine," a new musical I am writing with Kenneth Lin based on the epic novel and film.Read carefully, and then grab the sides here: https://t.co/phjK4HKSUF pic.twitter.com/pcuS3kKumL - Jason Robert Bidenvoter (@MrJasonRBrown) October 30, 2020
More Hot Stories For You
-
Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundog...
VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit
John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen....
THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera
Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN ...
VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts
Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising ...
18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup - A KILLER PARTY, WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY?, and More
BroadwayHD has announced their November lineup! Shows include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Killer Party, Who's Your Baghdaddy?, and more!...