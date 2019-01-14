Wake Up With BWW 1/14: Three Days of BroadwayCon Coverage, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Still exhausted from running around BroadwayCon all weekend? Ease into the new week by reading the top stories from around the Broadway World!

First, we learned of a fire in Stratford, CT which burned down the historic American Shakespeare Festival Theatre, where actors from Katherine Hepburn to Christopher Walken performed. The cause has yet to be determined.

On a lighter note, fans of Beautiful got a great surprise when Carole King herself took the stage to perform the show's title number, celebrating the show's anniversary on Saturday night!

And, of course, we were on hand during all three days of BroadwayCon to bring you along for all of the action! Miss any big moments, or just want to relive them? Look no further!

Read all of this and more below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Fire Destroys Historic American Shakespeare Festival Theatre in Stratford, CT

by Stephanie Wild

Many news sources are reporting a fire occurring early this morning at the historic American Shakespeare Festival Theatre in Stratford, CT. According to Fox61, actors from Katherine Hepburn to Christopher Walken performed there.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Carole King Surprises Audience at BEAUTIFUL and Performs as Herself

Yesterday, rock and roll icon Carole King surprised the audience at Beautiful, by taking the stage of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre as the hit musical celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Part Two of Colin O'Leary's Epic Broadway Lip Sync

Colin O'Leary has shared what he's calling 'Act Two' of his hilarious compilation of car rides with his perpetually unimpressed mom, Carol, featuring lip syncs of Broadway tunes.. (more...)

4) Hugh Jackman Prepares For His Greatest Show - Seven Things We Learned About the Triple Threat's Upcoming Tour!

by Paul Smith

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for a worldwide tour, fresh off the heels of the hugely successful film, The Greatest Showman. A true triple threat, he'll be singing, dancing and acting his way through many arenas around the world.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Carole King Surprises the Cast of BEAUTIFUL With a Performance and Curtain Call

Yesterday, rock and roll icon Carole King surprised the audience at Beautiful, by taking the stage of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre as the hit musical celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway. Check out photos of the iconic moment, plus backstage photos of King with the cast, below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Fitzgerald

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Romantic Century's MAESTRO officially opens tonight off-Broadway!

Donald T. Sanders, ERC Director of Theatrical Production, directs John Noble in the title role. Maestro also features Mari Lee and Henry Wang on violins, Matthew Cohen on viola, Ari Evan on cello, Zhenni Li on piano, and Maximilian Morel on trumpet.

MAESTRO brings to life the story of legendary conductor Arturo Toscanini and his brave opposition to Fascism. His refusal to perform in Italy and Germany, and his trips to Palestine to conduct an orchestra made up of Jewish refugees made headlines around the world. Drawing on his passionate letters to his lover, the young Italian pianist Ada Mainardi, along with music by his contemporaries, this moving theatrical experience shows us that even during one of the darkest chapters in human history, an artist's voice can be heard.

BroadwayCon Coverage:

BroadwayWorld was on hand during all three days of BroadwayCon this year, bringing you coverage from all of the top events! Check out some of the most memorable moments:

Christian Borle, Susan Egan, and More Speak on Disney Theatricals Panel

More photos here!

Disney Theatrical Productions hosted "Disney Theatrical at 25: The Stars Align" at BroadwayCon in Manhattan. The lively panel was made up of some of the stars who created these indelible shows and characters in their original productions. Moderated by Disney Theatrical Productions head Thomas Schumacher, the panel was a fascinating and hilarious discussion filled with behind-the-scenes stories. Panelists included Christian Borle (Tony®-winning Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher), Ashley Brown(title role in Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge(Kala in Tarzan), Susan Egan (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), James Monroe Iglehart(Tony-winning Genie in Aladdin), and Patti Murin (Anna in Frozen).

The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Chats at BroadwayCon

More photos here!

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector were on hand to talk about The Cher Show!

BroadwayCon gives us a first look at Beetlejuice, Kiss Me, Kate, Hadestown, and Tootsie!

For even more from BroadwayCon, check out our roundups of Day One, Day Two, and Day Three!

What we're watching: Meet the West End Cast of WAITRESS!

Get ready to place your order as musical Waitress opens at London's Adelphi Theatre with previews from 8 February. BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body spoke to some of the cast to discover their favourite pie and what it's like to work on such a strongly female-led production.

Social Butterfly: Brandon Victor Dixon Sings 'Santa Fe' During RENT LIVE! Rehearsal

Rehearsals for Rent Live! are underway, with just over two weeks to go until the big premiere. Brandon Victor Dixon is giving us a sneak peek at himself singing Santa Fe during rehearsal!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Julia Murney, who turns 50 today!

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Reprise!LA, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few-and in concert she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between. Among her TV credits are Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Elementary, Brothers and Sisters, Ed, NYPD Blue, all the Law and Orders, First You Dream and about a gazillion voiceovers. A Syracuse University graduate, her recordings include the original cast albums of The Wild Party and A Class Act, the Grammy nominated Actor's Fund Benefit of Hair and her first solo album I'm Not Waiting, which is available on iTunes & on her website, juliamurney.com.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles