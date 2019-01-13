Fire Destroys Historic American Shakespeare Festival Theatre in Stratford, CT

Many news sources are reporting a fire occurring early this morning at the historic American Shakespeare Festival Theatre in Stratford, CT. According to Fox61, actors from Katherine Hepburn to Christopher Walken performed there.

The theater opened in 1955, but by 1989 the theater closed and eventually the town assumed control. The town was preparing to restore the historic theater.

Firefighters were called at 1am, but parts of the building were already engulfed in flames. The building partially collapsed, and was still burning at 6am.

Fire marshalls told the news reporter on the scene that the building was a "total loss."

