BWW TV: Meet the West End Cast of WAITRESS!

Jan. 14, 2019  

Get ready to place your order as musical Waitress opens at London's Adelphi Theatre with previews from 8 February. BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body spoke to some of the cast to discover their favourite pie and what it's like to work on such a strongly female-led production. Watch the video below!

The West End premiere of Sara Bareilles' Waitress stars Katharine McPhee (Smash), reprising the role of Jenna, alongside Emmy-nominated film and TV actor Jack McBrayer, best known for playing Kenneth in 30 Rock, and who will be making his West End debut in the role of Ogie.

The full company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, David Hunter, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby and Marisha Wallace.

Watch the video below!

