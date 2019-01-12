BroadwayCon Roundup Day Two: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Andrew Rannells, AVENUE Q, and More!

BroadwayCon's second day wrapped up today, with a plethora of panels and events for fans to attend!

BroadwayWorld brought you inside a few of the panels, and we've got your roundup of the day here!

First up, Andrew Barth Feldman talked about what it's been like joining Dear Evan Hansen!

Today is gonna be a good day and here's why: we're at @bwaycon seeing @andrewbfeldman chat about what it's been like joining @DearEvanHansen! pic.twitter.com/xH3erzV7Nl - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) January 12, 2019

Andrew Rannells discussed Falsettos, and more!

The cast of Avenue Q reunited on the BroadwayCon stage!

It doesn't suck to be us because we're at the @avenueqmusical cast reunion at @bwaycon! pic.twitter.com/TjCGDBe32g - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) January 12, 2019

Stay tuned for more coverage during the final day of BroadwayCon tomorrow!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Related Articles