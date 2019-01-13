BroadwayCon Roundup Day Three: First Look at Upcoming Musicals, Jenn Colella, Laura Benanti, and More!

BroadwayCon's third and final day wrapped up today, and BroadwayWorld was there to bring you inside a sampling of the panels and events offered! We have your roundup of BroadwayCon Day Three here!

First, Laura Benanti chatted about My Fair Lady and more!

We brought you along as Jenn Colella and more played the Feud!

Finally, the First Look event brought previews from Beetlejuice, Kiss Me, Kate, Hadestown, and Tootsie!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You