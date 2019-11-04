Wake Up With BWW 11/4: BC/EFA Celebrates Disney on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in previews on Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: THE GREAT SOCIETY Star Brian Cox Opens Up About LBJ, SUCCESSION and More!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Fans of Succession have gotten to watch Brian Cox give a masterful performance every Sunday night this fall on HBO. Fans of Broadway can watch an equally masterful performance eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: UGLY, Tristan Bates Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

Ugly sets out to be an exploration of beauty standards and the perception of women's attractiveness. Written by Perdita Stott and directed by Danae Cambrook, a series of vignettes delve into how five women struggle to accept their image and who they are. Eve Atkinson, Shereener Browne, Samantha Bingley, Hannah Marie Davis and Orla Sanders are the band of sisters who fight the good fight and try to navigate everyday life feeling ugly.. (more...)

4) BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Frank Wood on Everett Dirksen

by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Frank Wood gives us a lesson on Everett Dirksen.. (more...)

5) MUSKET AND THE RAT Has its World Premiere In Hollywood On January 4

Musket Cherry is a young woman who lives in a gritty, rugged, ungentrified neighborhood in Chicago. Her mom is a deadbeat alcoholic. Musket's anchors are her beloved brother Weso, her best friend Gay Stevie, and her boyfriend Billy. Times are tough. Musket supports her family by selling heroin and comforts herself with lots of weed. Bad things happen. Weso is arrested on a trumped-up charge and beaten in jail. Billy is jumped and robbed. Musket decides to set things right by arming herself. In a world where justice does not exist, maybe those who wrong her will understand her gun. Can Musket prevail over the forces arrayed against her?. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

BC/EFA celebrates 25 years of Disney on Broadway tonight!

An all-star lineup of Broadway's best will honor one of theatre's most fantastical anniversaries at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway on Monday, November 4, 2019. The special, one-night-only event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This unforgettable evening is set to feature a star-studded lineup of Broadway favorites performing show-stopping versions of songs from hit Disney on Broadway musicals. The concert, produced in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, will be at 8 p.m. at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), home to the hit Disney musical Aladdin. The evening will feature beloved songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen,The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan and a few surprises along the way.

BWW Exclusive: The Kid Critics Go on a Killer Quest at THE LIGHTNING THIEF

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (13), Isabella (15), and Charles (12), who recently headed to the Longacre Theatre to check out The Lightning Thief. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out here!

What we're geeking out over: Olivia Newton-John's Iconic GREASE Outfit Sells For $405,700 at Auction

According to The Guardian, Olivia Newton-John's iconic outfit from the 1978 film Grease, has sold for $405,700 at a recent Beverly Hills auction.

The leather jacket and pants were among 500 items for sale at Julien's Auctions to help raise money for the performer's cancer treatment centre in Australia. The auction raised $2.4m in total.

What we're watching: Watch the Music Video For 'Oh Well' From Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION

Performances begin on November 9 for Love in Hate Nation, an original rock romance set in a 1960s Juvie Hall that features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins.

Watch the music video for 'Oh Well' from the show!

