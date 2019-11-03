BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Frank Wood on Everett Dirksen

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Frank Wood gives us a lesson on Everett Dirksen.

Frank Wood received the Tony Award and the Drama League Award for Sideman. Broadway: Network; The Iceman Cometh; Clybourne Park; August: Osage County; Born Yesterday; Hollywood Arms. Off-Broadway: In The Blood; Can You Forgive Her; The Babylon Line; The Nether; Angels in America; Spring Awakening. Film: Romeo; Detroit; Gold; St. Vincent; Changeling; Taking of Pelham 123; Dan in Real Life; Thirteen Days; Pollock; People I Know; In America; Down to You; Royal Tennenbaums. TV: "Blacklist"; "The Get Down"; "The Night Of"; "Mozart in the Jungle"; "Newsroom"; "Younger"; "The Good Wife"; "Modern Family"; "Elementary"; "Blue Bloods"; "The Knick"; "Girls"; "Flight of the Conchords"; "Grey's Anatomy"; "Sopranos"; "Law & Order: SVU". Regional: Goodman Theatre; ACT; Long Wharf Theatre; Hartford Stage; Williamstown; Cincinnati Playhouse; Arena Stage; Mark Taper Forum; New York Stage & Film. Education: BA, Wesleyan University; MFA, NYU Graduate Acting Program..





