BWW TV: THE GREAT SOCIETY Star Brian Cox Opens Up About LBJ, SUCCESSION and More!

Fans of Succession have gotten to watch Brian Cox give a masterful performance every Sunday night this fall on HBO. Fans of Broadway can watch an equally masterful performance eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Cox, who stars as Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society (running through November 30), is well aware of the epic scope of the role and subject matter. "I've done so many plays and theatre over the years, but primarily, my great stage acting time was in the early 90's, when I was a hell of a lot younger," says Cox. "The thing is that all of these old muscles kicked into place that I haven't called upon in 30 years. That is what has sustained me in the show."

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Below, watch as Cox chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how he prepared for the role in just three weeks, why he so admires the rest of the company, why he thinks Succession is such a hit, and so much more!





Related Articles