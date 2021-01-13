Wake Up With BWW 1/13: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has generated a total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund, making this the most successful fundraiser in Actors Fund history.

In late November, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that filming wrapped on his directorial debut- the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick, BOOM! Now a very short glimpse of the upcoming film appears in a 2021 promo for Netflix.

Broadway performer Haley Swindal will be in the spotlight with a new concert, To New York, With Love on January 14 at 7pm ET! Watch a preview below!

Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco, creators of "Draw the Circle Wide," have released a video of Tony Award winner Ali Stroker's performance of "Patricia in 5N," written by Gualtieri & Sisco based on interviews with the star.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!

by Stage Tube

In late November, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that filming wrapped on his directorial debut- the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick, BOOM! Now a very short glimpse of the upcoming film appears in a 2021 promo for Netflix. Watch below to catch a short appearance from Miranda and a first look at ANdrew Garfield as 'Jon.'. (more...)

2) Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces 'New York Arts Revival'- A Plan to Revive the Entertainment Industry

Broadway has been dark for almost a year, and members of the entertainment industry have been desperate for news about when the arts might return in New York City and across the country. Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is looking towards the future.. (more...)

3) RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Raises $2 Million For the Actors Fund

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has generated a total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund, making this the most successful fundraiser in Actors Fund history. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kerry Butler

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Kelli O'Hara visits Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with Myths & Hymns Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Check Out a Sneak Peek of Haley Swindal's Upcoming Birdland Concert!

Broadway performer Haley Swindal will be in the spotlight with a new concert, To New York, With Love on January 14 at 7pm ET!

What we're watching: Ali Stroker Sings Gualtieri & Sisco's 'Patricia In 5N' From DRAW THE CIRCLE WIDE Series

Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco, creators of "Draw the Circle Wide," have released a video of Tony Award winner Ali Stroker's performance of "Patricia in 5N," written by Gualtieri & Sisco based on interviews with the star.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!