VIDEO: Ali Stroker Sings Gualtieri & Sisco's 'Patricia In 5N' From DRAW THE CIRCLE WIDE Series

Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco, creators of "Draw the Circle Wide," have released a video of Tony Award winner Ali Stroker's performance of "Patricia in 5N," written by Gualtieri & Sisco based on interviews with the star.

"Draw the Circle Wide" is an interview series focusing on the importance of equity and representation in theatre. Gualtieri & Sisco's conversations with the artists are intercut with the creation process of a song written just for them - a song putting the artist at the center of the story. Stroker says, "Collaborating with David and Tom has been such a fulfilling and wonderful experience! I've loved how the song has evolved after our conversations. 'Draw the Circle Wide' is such a refreshing new project, where underrepresented narratives are being spotlighted and honored!"

With help from pianist Andy Roninson, "Patricia in 5N" was recorded in isolation, then edited and mastered by Michael Croiter of Yellow Sound Label.

"Draw the Circle Wide" shines a spotlight on a diverse array of performers, with each episode dedicated to a single artist. The first season, which premiered last April, also included Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy, The Inheritance), Ryann Redmond (Bring it On, Frozen), and Cindy Cheung (Iowa, "13 Reasons Why").

Gualtieri & Sisco met at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in 2003 and have been collaborating ever since. Together, they have written Falling to Earth and are currently working with book writer Michael Zam ("Feud") on a musical adaptation of Henry James' The Wings of the Dove. They also starred in Sisco's award-winning plays, BAIT n' SWISH. Early on, they made a commitment to inclusive casting, but the idea of using their talents as a songwriting team to highlight important issues of equity came after years of conversation with fellow creative and performing artists.

Ali Stroker made history as the first actress in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway when she originated the role of 'Anna' in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Ado Annie in the recent revival of Oklahoma! on Broadway. After graduating from the NYU Tisch drama program, Stroker starred in 12 episodes of the talent program, "The Glee Project." Most recently, she played romance novelist Izzi Simmons in the Lifetime movie, "Christmas Ever After," which aired on December 6. "The Chance to Fly," a book Stroker co-authored with Stacy Davidowitz, will be released on April 13 of this year. The book is a heartfelt, middle-grade novel about a theater-loving girl who uses a wheelchair for mobility and her quest to defy expectations-and gravity.