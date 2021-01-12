Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces 'New York Arts Revival'- A Plan to Revive the Entertainment Industry

Broadway has been dark for almost a year, and members of the entertainment industry have been desperate for news about when the arts might return in New York City and across the country. Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is looking towards the future.

In today's State of the State address, Cuomo announced plans for a new initiative, New York Arts Revival, which will involve over 150 artists in series of pop-up performances in arts events across the state beginning February 4. Coordinated by producers Scott Rudin, James Rosenthal and the New York State Council on the Arts, the events will feature performances by Amy Schumer, Renée Fleming, Hugh Jackman, Chris Rock, and a slew of theatres across New York state.

"We must bring culture and arts back to life," he said. "We cannot wait until summer to turn the lights back on for the arts and provide a living wage for artists. We will not let the curtain fall on their careers on on the future of our cities."

JFK once said: "I see little of more importance to the future of our country & our civilization than full recognition of the place of the artist."



In NYS we will bring the arts back to life through a new initiative: New York Arts Revival.#SOTS2021 pic.twitter.com/0Ja1YrgSE6 - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 12, 2021

"We will also begin piloting large indoor spaces with testing and ventilation to explore what possible safe and smart options exist," he said. "The show will go in, the fans will be back, and New York will be New York again."

Watch Cuomo's full address below: