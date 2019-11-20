Wake Up With BWW 11/20: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to A Christmas Carol, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The live filmed production of The Spongebob Musical has set its air date! The show will air on Nickelodeon on December 7 at 7:00pm.

We've got your first look at an all new trailer for the upcoming Cats film! See Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and more, in action in the video below!

1) THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE to Air on Nickelodeon Dec 7

Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the original award-winning Broadway company, will simulcast on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate,' performing the original Sara Bareilles song 'Poor Pirates.' The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience, capturing all-new depths of theatrical innovation, where the power of optimism really can save the world.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Luke Brady Sings 'Footprints on the Sand' From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

by BroadwayWorld TV

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has released a new music video featuring a brand-new song by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, titled 'Footprints on the Sand.' The song is performed by Luke Brady who plays Moses.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: See Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba & More in New CATS Trailer!

by TV News Desk

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Cats film adaptation. The film stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, in her feature film debut.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Angela Lansbury and More in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Benefit Reading

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) presented a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the legendary 5-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as "Lady Bracknell." The cast also includes Daniel Davis as "Lane," John Glover as "Reverend Canon Chasuble," Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as "Miss Prism," Simon Jones as "Merriman," Hamish Linklater as "John Worthing," Rebecca Night as "Cecily Cardew," Lily Rabe as "Gwendolen Fairfax" and Tom Rhoads as "Algernon Moncrieff.". (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Kayla Radam Talks Musical Theatre On Cruise Ships

by Jamie Body

Whether it's Agrabah, Cherry Tree Lane or Baltimore, musical theatre helps to transport audiences into a story and takes them on an all-singing, all-dancing adventure. A newer development in the MT landscape is musicals at sea - with major shows such as Chicago, Hairspray, SIX, We Will Rock You and Burn the Floor all now travelling the world on luxurious cruise liners. Hundreds of performers take to the seas every year, and achieve their dream of performing in a hit musical. We speak to performer Kayla Radam, who has appeared in the musicals Grease and Chicago onboard cruise ships for Royal Caribbean.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A Christmas Carol opens on Broadway tonight!

Playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Tony Award-winner LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

Set Your DVR...

Mike Birbiglia will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Jonathan Groff will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Julie Andrews will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden and ELLEN

Kristen Bell will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

What we're geeking out over: Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Check out more photos here!

As Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" approaches its opening this Friday, Nov. 22, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel-the actresses who help bring Anna and Elsa to life in the movie-were honored today with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their stars-the 2681st and 2682nd, in the category of motion pictures and live theatre/performance, respectively-are located in front of Hollywood's historic Pantages Theatre at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard near the famous corner of Hollywood and Vine.

The event was hosted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and emceed by Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the chamber. Helping to honor Bell were actress/musician Jackie Tohn, and creator of "The Good Place" Michael Schur. Singing Menzel's praises were Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer for The Walt Disney Studios, and Josh Gad, who provides the voice of Olaf in "Frozen" and "Frozen 2." Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti presented certificates to Bell and Menzel, thanking them on behalf of the people of Los Angeles.

What we're watching: Watch Highlights from A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway!

The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, is currently in previews on Broadway this holiday season, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. The production began previews on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), and will open on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

Social Butterfly: Kara Lindsay And Kevin Massey Announce The Birth Of Their First Child

This afternoon, Broadway couple Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey announced the birth of their first child, a son named Emerson Charles.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jeremy Jordan, who turns 35 today!

Jordan most recently starred in American Son on Broadway. He landed his first Broadway show in 2009, Rock of Ages, which he left the same year to play the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. He next starred on Broadway as Clyde Barrow in the short-lived Bonnie & Clyde before his star-making performance as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. Film credits include Joyful Noise opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and The Last 5 Years. He is familiar to TV audiences having been a regular on NBC's hit series Smash, the voice of Varian for Tangled on the Disney Channel and for his current role on Supergirl. A performer who has sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, Jordan has performed his solo cabaret show in clubs around the country.

