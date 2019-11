VIDEO: Luke Brady Sings 'Footprints on the Sand' From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has released a new music video featuring a brand-new song by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, titled 'Footprints on the Sand.' The song is performed by Luke Brady who plays Moses.

Watch the video below!

The new stage musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated DreamWorks Animation film, begins performances in February 2020.

Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz said: "Footprints on the Sand is a new song that Moses sings before he has learned his true identity. Despite the fact that he thinks he's a rich and carefree Prince of Egypt, there is something at his core that longs for more."

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT features 10 brand-new songs (including Footprints on the Sand) written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor.

Performances of "the new blockbuster musical" (The Guardian) begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official West End premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. The following EXTRA SHOWS have also now been added: Tuesday 14 April, Tuesday 11 August and Tuesday 25 August 2020, all at 2.30pm Tickets are available now via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

A cast of 38 includes: Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Hailed as "an outstanding artistic achievement" (Variety) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated feature films of all time.

Developmental productions of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT were presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award®) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.

The West End premiere production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw.





Related Articles