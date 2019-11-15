Wake Up With BWW 11/15: Taylor Swift Releases Song From CATS Film, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We've got your first listen to Taylor Swift's new song for the CATS film, Beautiful Ghosts. Listen to it below!

Further casting has been announced for Take Me Out on Broadway. The cast will include Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Will Harrison, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, and Joél Pérez!

Willemijn Verkaik is the latest Jenna in Waitress, playing the role for the upcoming international tour of the Netherlands. Listen to her sing What Baking Can Do below!

Scroll down to read more about these and other top stories!

Producer Colin Ingram and the creators of the film Back To The Future, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, have announced the full cast for the world premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, which will open at the Manchester Opera House on 20 February 2020 for a strictly limited 12-week season, finishing on 17 May, prior to transferring to the West End.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Kristin Chenoweth Returns to Broadway in FOR THE GIRLS

by Review Roundups

Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement continues through November 17, 2019.. (more...)

3) Joél Pérez, Brandon J. Dirden & More Complete Cast for TAKE ME OUT on Broadway

Take Me Out has found its full Broadway cast! Second Stage Theater has announced full casting for the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out. Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Will Harrison, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, and Joél Pérez will join previously announced stars Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams. Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will begin previews April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Watch Solea Pfeiffer, Jason Gotay & More in NY City Center's EVITA

by BroadwayWorld TV

Last night, November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Willemijn Verkaik To Lead WAITRESS In The Netherlands; Performs 'What Baking Can Do'

Waitress has today announced Willemijn Verkaik in the leading role of Jenna for the upcoming international tour of the Netherlands which will visit the country's largest theatres from September 2020. . (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Spencer Glass Falls In Love with AMOUR on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce our new partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's episode, watch as Spencer gives us a history lesson on Amour and performs "Special Time of Day." This episode features videography by Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress), Michael Liepper on piano, and Jessica Wang on the cello.

What we're watching: Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley on THE VIEW

The cast of Ain't Too Proud stopped by The View on Thursday to perform a medley of songs from the Broadway musical.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

What we're listening to: Taylor Swift Releases New CATS Movie Song 'Beautiful Ghosts'

Taylor Swift just dropped her new song "Beautiful Ghosts", co-written with Andrew Lloyd Webber, for the upcoming CATS film adaptation, in which Swift stars as Bombalurina.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





