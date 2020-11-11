Wake Up With BWW 11/11: Matthew Morrison Will Lead THE GRINCH Musical on NBC, and More!

Learn more about all of today's top stories!

NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Celebrities and motivated philanthropists are joining forces to honor our Nurse Heroes with an all-star concert to be broadcast worldwide on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26, 2020. The concert will feature Josh Groban, Leslie Odom, Jr., Carole King, and more!

On Thursday, November 12 at 7pm ET, the spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." Get a sneak peek at the concert below!

Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris will perform a solo concert tonight, streaming live from Lorenzo Wolff's groovy Restoration Sound studio in Brooklyn. The livestream will begin at 8pm ET (7 PM CT, 5 PM PT) on Facebook.

1) VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake

A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to.. (more...)

2) Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!

NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer

Zachary Quinto introduces his dogs, gets a surprise message from a mystery friend and makes some shocking quarantine confessions. . (more...)

4) KINKY BOOTS, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, RED and More Will be Available to Watch on STAGE2VIEW

Stage2View.com is a brand new streaming platform, offering Tony® and Olivier award winning stage productions as well as top music acts from around the world. The first stage shows to be released on Stage2View will include the critically acclaimed, Tony® and Olivier Award-winning productions of Kinky Boots and An American In Paris, and more. . (more...)

5) Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Groban, Carole King & More Join NURSE HEROES LIVE! Concert

Celebrities and motivated philanthropists are joining forces to honor our Nurse Heroes with an all-star concert to be broadcast worldwide on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26, 2020.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Richard Ridge returns with another interview as part of his Backstage LIVE series today at 12pm! Today's special guest is TBA so be sure to check back here!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Fanciulla del West, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek of Aisha de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

On Thursday, November 12 at 7pm ET, the spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane."

From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.

Check out a sneak peek of her singing 'This Guy's in Love with You' with Billy Stritch, below!

Social Butterfly: Michael Cerveris to Perform Solo Concert on Facebook

Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris will perform a solo concert tonight, streaming live from Lorenzo Wolff's groovy Restoration Sound studio in Brooklyn.

The livestream will begin at 8pm ET (7 PM CT, 5 PM PT). The show will be free to watch. Fans can contribute tips via Venmo at @cervme or via PayPal at lowheatrecords@gmail.com throughout the show.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stanley Tucci, who turns 60 today!

Tucci last appeared on Broadway in 2010's Lend Me a Tenor. Before that, he starred in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (for which he earned a Tony nomination), as well as Execution of Justice, The Iceman Cometh, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Misanthrope and The Queen and the Rebels. Among Tucci's film credits are Winchell, an Oscar-nominated performance in The Lovely Bones, and The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, Captain America: The First Avenger, and the Hunger Games series.

