VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Aisha de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

Aisha performs 'This Guy's in Love with You' in this sneak peek from her concert on November 12!

On Thursday, November 12 at 7pm ET, the spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane."

From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.

Check out a sneak peek of her singing 'This Guy's in Love with You' with Billy Stritch, below!

Aisha de Haas is a versatile performer with Broadway, Television and Film credits. She has recently received a Bistro Award for Jazz Vocalist of 2020. Most recently, Aisha toured North America as Medda Larkin in the 1st National Tour of Disney's Newsies and is featured in the "live-capture" movie released in 2017. Graduating from Columbia College Chicago, Aisha's professional career began with Little Shop of Horrors at the Royal George Theater, Four Saints In Three Acts with Chicago Opera Theater and several productions at The Goodman Theater. She returned to New York, where she was cast in her first Broadway show, Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Da Funk with Savion Glover.

This was immediately followed by the Tony Award Winning production of RENT and Caroline, Or Change. Off-Broadway, Ms. de Haas was in Nora Ephron's Love, Loss And What I Wore and Stephen Sondheim's Road Show. Television appearances include "Madam Secretary," "Shades of Blue," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order" and "The Today Show." Her movie roles include "Across The Universe," "RENT," "The Secret Lives Of Dentists" and "Marci X." Aisha's voice has been heard on commercial jingles for Chef Boyardee, McDonald's, The Lottery and Cover Girl and several recordings including "Dreamgirls In Concert", "Caroline, Or Change," "Chicago" (the Motion Picture), "Road Show" and "Pop Jazz." A frequent soloist with symphony orchestras, Aisha enjoys performing A Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald around the country as much as she does sitting in at local jazz clubs.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You