Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Groban, Carole King & More Join NURSE HEROES LIVE! Concert

The concert will be broadcast worldwide Thursday, November 26th.

Celebrities and motivated philanthropists are joining forces to honor our Nurse Heroes with an all-star concert to be broadcast worldwide on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Nurse Heroes concert will provide much needed funds for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

Celebrities Honor our Nurse Heroes: Nurse Heroes Live! is produced by 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan. Emilio emphasized, "I've had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary, combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media." Nurse Heroes Live! will feature iconic artists including Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, The Wailers, Stevie Wonder, host Whoopi Goldberg, and special appearances by Billy Crystal, Oprah Winfrey, and more. Taylor Swift will also be lending her support with a donation of a collectible edition 'Folklore' guitar signed by her to be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Foundation. Nurse Heroes Live! is co-produced by Times Square Live Media and Grammy nominee Shelly G. Berg of The Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra as Musical Director. A talented choir of 50 nurses from Northwell Health will also perform as an ensemble with featured celebrities.

An Urgent Need: About 90% of the world's nurses are women. There is an urgency to supporting our nurses and their families as we face a rapidly accelerating shortage of nurses around the world. If nothing changes, within three years we will have about 1 million fewer nurses than we need in the United States and 2 million fewer than needed in Europe, and it's a similar story in countries everywhere. Emilio Estefan emphasized, "Together we can change the future - with this concert we will help NurseHeroes.org fund programs including scholarships for nurses and their children. Nurse Heroes Live! is an international gathering of celebrities, creating a global opportunity to come together and help change the future of nursing for the benefit of us all."

Philanthropy in Action: Nurse Heroes Live! benefits from a generous gift by Sandi and Bill Nicholson of Santa Barbara, CA, from the 'Women Who Dared' art collection - the largest collection of work exclusively by women artists in private hands. The collection includes art spanning 2,500 years from all seven continents and tells the story of grit and perseverance of women in the arts while celebrating their incredible artistic talents. During the concert, select pieces from the 'Women Who Dared' collection will be seen by the public for the first time ever.

Changing the Future for Nurses: The 20,000 nurses of Northwell Health are the first beneficiaries of Nurse Heroes. Northwell Health is one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and the largest in New York. During the COVID-19 crisis, Northwell Health has been at the epicenter, providing medical care to over 100,000 COVID patients with the support of a team of 77,000 employees, including over 3,300 physicians and 20,000 nurses.

In announcing this news, Ms. Sandi Nicholson, philanthropist and Nurse Heroes donor explained: "For their legacy of contributions to the communities they serve, and the distinguished service provided by their frontline healthcare and nursing professionals during the COVID crisis, we are delighted to select the nurses of Northwell Health as the first beneficiaries of Nurse Heroes and the 'Women Who Dared' collection."

"Nurses are the lifeblood of the medical community. Their compassion, dedication and empathy are critical to helping our sickest and most vulnerable heal," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, New York's largest health care provider and private employer. "Yet, we are currently facing a shortage of nurses in the United States. This is a crisis we must address now, and funds raised from the Nurse Heroes concert will go towards continuing education scholarships for nurses and future nurses."

