Wake Up With BWW 10/7: Patti LuPone Responds to Trump on the Balcony, Alex Brightman Plays Animated BEETELJUICE, and More!

Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump on the balcony of the White House. "I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup," LuPone said, referencing her performance in Evita.

Last night on Cartoon's Network's Teen Titans Go!, Alex Brightman returned as Beetlejuice - this time in cartoon form. The two-time Tony nominee lent his voice to "Ghost With the Most" as a part of the network's Treat-A-Thon.

1) Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'

Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of the White House, after returned from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.. (more...)

2) Amanda Kloots Calls Out Trump for 'Disgraceful' Comments- 'It IS Something to Be Afraid Of'

Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero earlier this year to extensive complications from COVID-19 is taking issue with some of the President's latest comments to the American public. . (more...)

3) Stage and Screen Actor Clark Middleton Dies at 63

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Clark Middleton has died at age 63.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Matt Bomer Talks About Covering Kelly's Song on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kelly Clarkson admits to Matt Bomer the she saw his cover of her song, 'People Like Us,' on 'Doom Patrol' and loves that the lyrics really connected to the LGBTQ+ community. Tune in to the show for more with Matt and Kelly!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Luis Miranda Is Telling His Own American Tale in SIEMPRE LUIS

A story that embodies the tenacity and passion of the American Dream, SIEMPRE, LUIS is a portrait of the pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr. Luis is a decades-long fighter for Latino communities, a key player in the New York and national political arena, and a loving father of three - including the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

What we're geeking out over: Alex Brightman Plays an Animated BEETLEJUICE On Last Night's TEEN TITANS GO!

He's back! Last night on Cartoon's Network's Teen Titans Go!, Alex Brightman returned as Beetlejuice - this time in cartoon form. The two-time Tony nominee lent his voice to "Ghost With the Most" as a part of the network's Treat-A-Thon.

What we're watching: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!

Are you showing up to vote on November 3? The cast of Wicked thinks you should! The company just released a music video about voting featuring special lyrics by award-winning Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The music video features original company members Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, alongside current Broadway and touring company members.

