VIDEO: Alex Brightman Plays an Animated BEETLEJUICE On Last Night's TEEN TITANS GO!

The Tony nominee returned as Beetlejuice in cartoon form.

He's back! Last night on Cartoon's Network's Teen Titans Go!, Alex Brightman returned as Beetlejuice - this time in cartoon form. The two-time Tony nominee lent his voice to "Ghost With the Most" as a part of the network's Treat-A-Thon.

Watch clips from last night's episode below!

Brightman is a writer and Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, Glory Days; on TV in "Documentary Now!," "SMILF," "Important Things w/ Demetri Martin;" and in one horror film where he was brutally murdered on a toilet. His musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story(Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad, all with his writing partner Drew Gasparini.

