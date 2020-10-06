BWW TV: Luis Miranda Is Telling His Own American Tale in SIEMPRE LUIS

The documentary is streaming starting today, October 6.

Tonight at 9pm, Luis Miranda gets his shot on HBO Max. A story that embodies the tenacity and passion of the American Dream, SIEMPRE, LUIS is a portrait of the pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr. Luis is a decades-long fighter for Latino communities, a key player in the New York and national political arena, and a loving father of three - including the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Directed by first-time filmmaker John James, the film had its World Premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary centers on Luis A. Miranda Jr. who left Vega Alta, Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s. Filmed over the course of a year, Luis' devotion to family and country propels him forward despite recent health issues. Always searching for ways to assist communities in need, particularly when his beloved Puerto Rico is suffering, Luis moves to action following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, coordinating relief efforts and raising money and awareness while managing the complicated and ambitious tasks involved in bringing his son's award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. With humor and heart, SIEMPRE, LUIS tells the story of an unstoppable changemaker and proud American.

Theatre, of course, has played a major part in Luis' life. "When I was in Puerto Rico as a kid, I didn't understand a lot of English, but there was something special about musicals. I used to buy every LP and listen to it. I didn't know what they were saying, but there was something magical that captured my heart."

Watch below as Miranda shares even more about his favorite musical influences, how he brought Hamilton to Puerto Rico, and so much more!



Related Articles