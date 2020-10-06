Stage and Screen Actor Clark Middleton Dies at 63
Middleton wrote and starred in the play The Miracle Mile, performed on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, and has many more stage credits.
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Clark Middleton has died at age 63.
His wife Elissa confirmed that his death was caused by West Nile Virus.
In 1997, Clark Middleton wrote the one-person play Miracle Mile about his lifelong struggle with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. He performed it in New York City and other parts of the US.
Middleton made his Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh in 2018. His many off-Broadway credits include The Late Henry Moss, Chicago, A Few Stout Individuals, The Golem, The Hope Zone, The Madwoman of Chaillot, Paradise Lost, Richard III, Baal, Body of Bourne, Heir Apparent, Curse of the Starving Class, Don Quixote, and Greetings.
In addition to his work on stage, Middleton is best known for his supporting roles in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Sin City, Fringe, Snowpiercer, and The Blacklist, among many others.
He made his debut in the 1983 TV movie Miss Lonelyhearts.
In the 1990s, Middleton had a recurring role on Law & Order as forensics technician Ellis. He also played recurring character Edward Markham in the series Fringe.
Most recently, Middleton appeared as a recurring cast member of THE BLACKLIST in which he played Glen.
