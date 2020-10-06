Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED
VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!

Register. Vote. Own Your Power – For Good.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Are you showing up to vote on November 3? The cast of Wicked thinks you should! The company just released a music video about voting featuring special lyrics by award-winning Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The music video features original company members Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, alongside current Broadway and touring company members.

Featuring: Alexandra Billings Alicia Newcom Alida Michal Amanda Fallon Smith Andy Richardson Bret Shuford Brittney Johnson Chase Madigan Christianne Tisdale David Scott Purdy DJ Plunkett Emily Rogers Jackie Raye Jenna Nicole Schoen Jennafer Newberry Jennifer DiNoia Jeremy Thompson Jordan Casanova Jordan Litz Kelly Lafarga Larkin Bogan Lindsay K. Northen Lindsay Pearce Marie Eife Marina Lazzaretto Matt Densky Meg Doherty Megan Loomis Micaela Martinez Natalia Vivino Nick Burrage Rebecca Gans Reavis Riley Costello Sam Gravitte Sara Gonzales Shoba Narayan Sharon Sachs Talia Suskauer Travante S. Baker and William Ryall, with special appearances by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Check it out below and visit https://www.vote.org/ to make a voting plan.

