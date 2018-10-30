Wake Up With BWW 10/30: Rewatch the Performances From A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



Breaking: RENT Finds Its Bohemians! Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Brandon Victor Dixon, Keala Settle & More Join Cast

October 29, 2018

There's no day but January 27, 2019 when it comes to FOX's Rent. . (more...)

Keri Rene Fuller, Dan Hoy & More Will Lead CATS National Tour!

October 29, 2018

Today, in celebration of National Cat Day, producers announced casting for the North American tour of the first ever Broadway revival of CATS. The multi-year tour will launch at Providence Performing Arts Center on January 22, 2019 and play 24 cities in its first season.. (more...)

AMELIE The Musical Will Open in the UK in 2019

October 29, 2018

Amelie The Musical, an adaptation of the much-loved 2001 award-winning film Amelie, will have its UK stage premiere at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury from 11 April to 18 May, and then embark on an extensive UK tour from 20 May. With music by Hem's Daniel Messe, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messe and book by Craig Lucas, this new musical adaptation of the five-time Oscar-nominated film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, will be directed by Michael Fentiman, with star casting to be announced.. (more...)

Photo Flash: First Look at Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and the Cast of AMERICAN SON

October 29, 2018

American Son is now in previews on Broadway, and officially opens November 4. Check out photos of the cast in action below!. (more...)

VIDEO: Adrian Matthew Brings Down the House with 'She Used to Be Mine' at WAITRESS

October 29, 2018

Adrian Matthew recently rocketed into the spotlight with his performance of 'She Used to Be Mine' on Facebook, a moving performance he then shared on stage at Waitress. Check out the video below. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE, led by Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and more, officially opens tonight!

-The Vineyard's GOOD GRIEF, starring Ngozi Anyanwu, Hunter Parrish, and more, officially opens tonight!

BWW Exclusive: One Short Day with WICKED's Amanda Jane Cooper!

Check out more here!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda's FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME To Come to Greenwich House Theater This Winter

What we're watching: Daniel Radcliffe Talks THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT on THE VIEW

FULL INTERVIEW: Daniel Radcliffe talks #HarryPotter super fans, his role on Broadway's @LifespanOfAFact, how he practiced an American accent when he was young and more! https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/xkLMx5WmUm - The View (@TheView) October 29, 2018

Social Butterfly: See All Of The Thrillifying Performances From A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN

RT if your night was just made seeing our original green girl return to #DefyGravity. @idinamenzel #Wicked15 #Wicked pic.twitter.com/akh6nUaE0F - Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) October 30, 2018

Watch them all here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Matthew Morrison, who turns 40 today!

Tony nominee Matthew Morrison has appeared on the Great White Way in FINDING NEVERLAND, SOUTH PACIFIC, A NAKED GIRL ON THE APPIAN WAY, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, HAIRSPRAY, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and FOOTLOOSE. Among his off-Broadway credits are 10 MILLION MILES, workshops of TARZAN and THE BABY AND JOHNNY PROJECT and a reading of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Morrison is also well known for his role as 'Will Schuester' in Fox's musical dramedy GLEE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

