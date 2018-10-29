BWW Exclusive: One Short Day with WICKED's Amanda Jane Cooper!

Whether she's flying high by bubble or just hangin out with her fellow Ozians backstage, Amanda Jane Cooper's life at the Gershwin Theatre is far from boring. As Wicked counts down the hours until its landmark 15th Anniversary on Broadway, she's taking us behind the scenes of an ordinary, Glinda-fied day.

Let's wander an enjoy one short day backstage with Glinda!

Cooper starred in the 1st and 2nd national tours of Wicked (Glinda). Her NYC credits include: Letter From Algeria; BUNKED! A New Musical. Regional: Bye Bye Birdie at Sacramento Music Circus (Kim MacAfee), What the Butler Saw at PICT (Geraldine Barclay). Select TV/film: "Glee," Disney's "Jessie," "CSI," "Bones," ABC's "Selfie," HBO's "Hello Ladies," "Smart People." BFA, Carnegie Mellon University.



"Where so many roam to, we'll call it home too!"



Welcome to the Gershwin, y'all. It's an honor to walk through that stage door every day, especially during this exciting time when we're celebrating the upcoming 15th anniversary!



"And when someone needs a makeover, I simply have to take over"

A makeover on myself, that is! One of my favorite rhythms of the day is doing the Glinda makeup when I first arrive at the theatre. It takes me about 9 minutes. Here's my face before the magic happens.



"Gold hair with a gentle curl"

Our fabulous Hair Supervisor Mary Kay Yezerski delivers these two beauties right before half hour. Fun fact, I actually have two bubble wigs (the curly one) and each wig is custom made for every actor's particular head!



"Everything that really counts"

Here's my makeup and jewelry tray! All of the makeup is MAC, including the glitter! I also love to set my face with rose water spray. As far as jewelry goes, I was allowed to choose my own engagement ring! I chose the biggest one, in character of course. ; )



"Wand-erful, they'll call you wand-erful"

HOW COOL IS THIS PHOTO, by Hannah Dowdy who is the Morrible dresser but was dressing me on this day! Taking a moment to breathe before Stage Management calls 'places'



"You'll hang with the right cohorts!"

On deck with the best cast ever! Here are some of the gems at the Gershwin, at the top of the show. Love that we can hear the audience on the other side of the map. The energy and excitement are always palpable. Also can't believe I get to share the stage with this much heart and talent!



"We can't all come and go by bubble"

Again, a great shot by Hannah Dowdy! She always has my back (literally the carabiner clip on the back of the dress that clips onto the bubble). Our Head Carpenter Mark Overton makes sure I'm safe every day. One last sip of warm water and a Grether's Pastille in my cheek, and we're off!



"Our days at dear Old Shiz"

A moment to breathe after I change out of my pink Popular dress, before the bridge cross with our Fiyero, Ryan McCartan. I love this classic look. Photo by Hannah Dowdy!



"Now that we're in here, you'll know we've been here"

Everyone will know Teneise Ellis and Jonathan Ritter have been here! These two are such treasures! Shoutout to Matt Meigs and Jeremy Thompson in the back too. I visited the poster-signing pizza party for BCEFA between shows in the rehearsal room, in a flying squirrel onesie of course.



"So I'll be back for good some day"

We've gotta head back to Oz for a second show which means I gotta fuel up! Today's dinner was from Dig Inn right up the street. Chicken, rice, beets and brussels sprouts.



"The hustle and bustle! It's all so Ozmopolitan"

It sure is. So it's nap time. A ritual between shows. I love the feeling of getting to a neutral place, shutting down my system and starting all over. It almost feels like a new day when I wake for the second show. Photo by Hannah Dowdy.



"How to fix your hair"

Mary Kay Yezerski and I get to spend a lot of time together and I love our conversations. She's kind and fun and generous and also an incredible athlete (runner, biker, swimmer and triathlete). Fun fact, the crowns are made of real Swarovski crystals.



"If we work in tandem"

Checking in with my bunny and green queen Jessica Vosk before the second show. This girl. Makes me LAUGH. Grateful that we're friends offstage as well as on. Our dressing rooms are right across from each other, which is so fun. Photo by the great Michael DiLiberto!



"I have been changed for good"

I love these monkeys! These guys (and gals too) work so hard every show. They deserve ALL the snacks. Here we have Josh D. Green and Dominic Giudici. Photo by Hannah Dowdy.



"Because I knew you"

Yup. We did it guys! What a fun day. So fun that Jess just had to do some wall squats to top it off! Here we have the stunning Kristen Martin, adorable Jye Frasca, beautiful Isabel Keating and gorgeous Jessica Vosk. Really grateful to create with these gems every day. Time to get out of costume, cool down, and get ready to depart! What a dream. Thanks for joining me on this One Short Day and hope to see you at the Gershwin soon!