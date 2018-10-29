Wake Up With BWW 10/29: A Very WICKED Halloween, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Next for Stephen Schwartz - Readings of Revised RAGS and New Movie Musical

by Stephanie Wild - October 28, 2018

Composer Stephen Schwartz has revealed what's next for him in his most recent newsletter for The Schwartz Scene.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: THE CURIOUS VOYAGE, Secret Locations All Over London

by Cindy Marcolina - October 28, 2018

Londoners may have seen a resurgence in immersive theatrical experiences recently, but Talk Is Free Theatre brings the concept to a whole new level with The Curious Voyage. The intercontinental three-day journey starts in Barrie, Canada and lands in London, where the audience is taken on a quest to explore their darkest secrets.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: LA CENERENTOLA, Bristol Hippodrome

by Leah Tozer - October 28, 2018

The music is magical, with all its coloratura, patter, and character from the principals, male chorus, and orchestra magnificently managed by Tomaš Hanus, but there's still some magic amiss in this staging from Welsh National Opera.. (more...)

4) Meet Janet McTeer, the Legendary Actress Behind BERNHARDT/HAMLET's Legendary Actress

by Julie Musbach - October 28, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company's Bernhardt/Hamlet tells the story of stage legend Sarah Bernhardt and her battle to take on one of the most sacred roles in theatre canon. Bernhardt was unrivaled in her day and recognized as the epitome of talent. There is no better actress to tackle the inimitable performer than legend in her own right Janet McTeer.. (more...)

5) Ntozake Shange, Tony Nominated Writer of FOR COLORED GIRLS... Has Passed Away at 70

by BWW News Desk - October 28, 2018

Ntozake Shange, Tony nominated writer of the play, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, has died at age 70.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-24 Hour Musicals will be held tonight!

-A Very Wicked Halloween airs tonight!

What we're geeking out over: BAT OUT OF HELL Musical Sets 8-Week NYC Run at City Center in 2019

What we're watching: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Write Song For Women Running For Congress

Social Butterfly: Alan Menken Visits Kennedy Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

