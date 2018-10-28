BAT OUT OF HELL Musical Sets 8-Week NYC Run at City Center in 2019

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jim Steinman's Bat out of Hell- The Musical, currently playing in London's West End and touring the United States will hit New York City in 2019, but not Broadway. The paper reports that the musical's tour will instead play a limited 8-week run at City Center from July 30 to September 22 of 2019.

Lead producer Michael Cohl told the paper that "the choice to go to City Center's main 2,257-seat venue indeed resulted partly from the difficulty in finding a Broadway theater to rent. He also said the idea of presenting the musical as a limited engagement in New York was appealing, noting that the show enjoyed early success with a London summer run in 2017".

The National Tour of Bat out of Hell launches at Detroit's Fox Theatre this November following an eagerly anticipated return engagement at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. Bat Out of Hell- The Musical is currently playing an extended smash hit engagement in London's West End where it won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

Jim Steinman's Bat out of Hell- The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passion set against the backdrop of a city in ruin. The Lost, an eternally young street tribe, battles against a tyrant desperate to keep the city under his control. But when a forbidden love is exposed, who will survive the war for the future of the city?

The tour will star Andrew Polec who thrilled audiences in London and Toronto with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Polec will be joined by co-stars Emily Schultheisas Raven, Bradley Deanas Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoylesas Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington, Alana Randall, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex DeLeo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

For the latest tour dates, cities, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.batoutofhellmusical.com/us-tour.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You