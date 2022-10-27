Wake Up With BWW 10/27: NEW YORK, NEW YORK is Headed to Broadway, and More!
Plus, Matt Doyle is the next Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Charlotte d’Amboise and Ryan Silverman will return to Chicago, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.
Today's top stories include new Kander & Ebb musical New York, New York which will open on Broadway this Spring!
Plus, Matt Doyle is the next Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Charlotte d'Amboise and Ryan Silverman will return to Chicago, and more!
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!
Today's Top Stories
Breaking: Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Open On Broadway This Spring
by Team BWW
Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy have announced that the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, will begin performances on Broadway Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.. (more...)
Hugh Jackman Is Open to Playing Peter Allen From THE BOY FROM OZ Again
by Michael Major
Hugh Jackman has revealed that he is open to playing Peter Allen from The Boy From Oz again. Jackman, who said that playing Peter Allen was 'the most fun [he's] ever had,' looked back on the celebrities who joined him onstage during performances, including Matt Damon, Barbara Walters, and Sarah Jessica Parker, in a new interview. . (more...)
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On TAMMY FAYE From Elton John and Jake Shears At Almeida Theatre
by Review Roundups
The Almeida Theatre presents the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Read reviews for the new musical below!. (more...)
Matt Doyle to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as 'Seymour' in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third florid year Off-Broadway, will welcome Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) to Skid Row as 'Seymour' beginning November 15. . (more...)
Review Roundup: National Tour of ALADDIN Launches; What Did the Critics Think?
by Review Roundups
The National Tour of Aladdin recently launched at Proctor's in Schenectady, NY. Read the reviews for Aladdin here!. (more...)
Charlotte d'Amboise & Ryan Silverman to Return to CHICAGO in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise in the role of "Roxie Hart", and Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in the role of "Billy Flynn" beginning Monday, November 7, 2022.. (more...)
Photos: Inside Classic Stage Company's 2022 Gala
by Stephi Wild
Classic Stage Company's 2022 Annual Gala honored recently-departed Artistic Director John Doyle. The Gala took place on Monday, October 24 at 6pm at Capitale. Check out photos here!. (more...)
VIDEO: First Look at Josh Groban's GREAT BIG RADIO CITY SHOW Concert on PBS
by Michael Major
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres alongside several special guest stars including Cyndi Lauper, Denée Benton, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and more. Watch a video preview of the upcoming concert special now!. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet
Take Me Out returns to Broadway tonight!
Gabriel Byrne's Walking With Ghosts opens on Broadway tonight!
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington.
Mannes Opera Presents LA CALISTO
October 26, 2022
Mannes Opera presents La Calisto with rising star conductor Kamna Gupta working with Artistic Director Emma Griffin to create a vivid and contemporary take on this wild tale. This presentation of La Calisto is part of the @Abrons Series Program, a subsidized theater rental program that provides access to spaces and subsidized production services.
Quince Orchard High School Theatre Presents THE PLOT, LIKE GRAVY, THICKENS
October 26, 2022
QO Theatre, the award-winning theatre program of Quince Orchard High School of MCPS, will present its production of The Plot, Like Gravy Thickens, by Billy St. John, opening November 5th. With a company made up almost entirely of students, including the cast, creative team, and crew, this production promises to be engaging and perfectly mysterious.
Photos: Theater Breaking Through Barriers Takes Part In The 15th BIRD International Theatre Festival In Japan
October 26, 2022
Theater Breaking Through Barriers the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, recently took a contingent of 14 artists to Japan’s Tottori Prefecture to participate in the 15th BIRD International Theatre Festival. See photos from their trip here.
Photos: First Look At KINKY BOOTS At North Shore Music Theatre
October 26, 2022
The Tony-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is playing now at North Shore Music Theatre through November 6. See photos from the production.