Wake Up With BWW 10/27: NEW YORK, NEW YORK is Headed to Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include new Kander & Ebb musical New York, New York which will open on Broadway this Spring!

Plus, Matt Doyle is the next Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Charlotte d'Amboise and Ryan Silverman will return to Chicago, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Breaking: Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Open On Broadway This Spring

by Team BWW

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy have announced that the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, will begin performances on Broadway Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman Is Open to Playing Peter Allen From THE BOY FROM OZ Again

by Michael Major

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he is open to playing Peter Allen from The Boy From Oz again. Jackman, who said that playing Peter Allen was 'the most fun [he's] ever had,' looked back on the celebrities who joined him onstage during performances, including Matt Damon, Barbara Walters, and Sarah Jessica Parker, in a new interview. . (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On TAMMY FAYE From Elton John and Jake Shears At Almeida Theatre

by Review Roundups

The Almeida Theatre presents the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Read reviews for the new musical below!. (more...)

Matt Doyle to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as 'Seymour' in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third florid year Off-Broadway, will welcome Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) to Skid Row as 'Seymour' beginning November 15. . (more...)

Review Roundup: National Tour of ALADDIN Launches; What Did the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

The National Tour of Aladdin recently launched at Proctor's in Schenectady, NY. Read the reviews for Aladdin here!. (more...)

Charlotte d'Amboise & Ryan Silverman to Return to CHICAGO in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise in the role of "Roxie Hart", and Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in the role of "Billy Flynn" beginning Monday, November 7, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Classic Stage Company's 2022 Gala

by Stephi Wild

Classic Stage Company's 2022 Annual Gala honored recently-departed Artistic Director John Doyle. The Gala took place on Monday, October 24 at 6pm at Capitale. Check out photos here!. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at Josh Groban's GREAT BIG RADIO CITY SHOW Concert on PBS

by Michael Major

Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres alongside several special guest stars including Cyndi Lauper, Denée Benton, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and more. Watch a video preview of the upcoming concert special now!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Take Me Out returns to Broadway tonight!

Gabriel Byrne's Walking With Ghosts opens on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!