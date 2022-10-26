Hugh Jackman Is Open to Playing Peter Allen From THE BOY FROM OZ Again
Jackman won a Tony Award for playing the role in The Boy From Oz in 2004.
Hugh Jackman has revealed that he is open to playing Peter Allen again. Jackman won a Tony Award for playing the role in The Boy From Oz in 2004.
"It did cross my mind a couple of times," Jackman said in a new interview with Variety. "I'm 54. Peter died at 48. So you could find a way to make it work."
Jackman, who said that playing Peter Allen was "the most fun [he's] ever had," looked back on the celebrities who joined him onstage during performances, including Matt Damon and Barbara Walters.
"There was, I don't know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed. Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an asshole at times. I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance. And he didn't punch me."
The Music Man star also looked back on his Tony Awards performance for the role, which featured Sarah Jessica Parker nearly having a wadrobe malfunction.
"I really felt for her that night," he stated. "As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out."
Watch Jackman's Boy From Oz Tony Awards performance below!
The Boy From Oz is a tale of humor, heartbreak, self-discovery, forgiveness and love, all told using Allen's own songs, including "I Honestly Love You", "Don't Cry Out Loud", and "I Go to Rio." The musical, which opened on Broadway on October 16th, 2003, played for 364 performances.
The Boy from Oz featured a score by Allen (with additional music by others), and a book by Martin Sherman (adapted from the original by Nick Enright). The Broadway production also starred Stephanie J. Block as Liza Minnelli, Isabel Keating as Judy Garland, Beth Fowler as Peter's mother and Jarrod Emick as Peter's lover, Greg Connell.
Jackman reprised the role for an arena tour in Australia and has performed numbers from the show during his concerts in the years following.
Jackman currently stars on Broadway in The Music Man, which will close on January 1, 2023. He will soon return to the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. His new film, a screen adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Son, will be released in theaters on November 25.
Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.
Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination.
in 2017, he recevied critical acclaim for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.
Watch Jackman's Tony Awards performance here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).