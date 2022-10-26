Hugh Jackman Is Open to Playing Peter Allen From THE BOY FROM OZ Again

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he is open to playing Peter Allen again. Jackman won a Tony Award for playing the role in The Boy From Oz in 2004.

"It did cross my mind a couple of times," Jackman said in a new interview with Variety. "I'm 54. Peter died at 48. So you could find a way to make it work."

Jackman, who said that playing Peter Allen was "the most fun [he's] ever had," looked back on the celebrities who joined him onstage during performances, including Matt Damon and Barbara Walters.

"There was, I don't know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed. Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an asshole at times. I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance. And he didn't punch me."

The Music Man star also looked back on his Tony Awards performance for the role, which featured Sarah Jessica Parker nearly having a wadrobe malfunction.

"I really felt for her that night," he stated. "As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out."

Watch Jackman's Boy From Oz Tony Awards performance below!

The Boy From Oz is a tale of humor, heartbreak, self-discovery, forgiveness and love, all told using Allen's own songs, including "I Honestly Love You", "Don't Cry Out Loud", and "I Go to Rio." The musical, which opened on Broadway on October 16th, 2003, played for 364 performances.

The Boy from Oz featured a score by Allen (with additional music by others), and a book by Martin Sherman (adapted from the original by Nick Enright). The Broadway production also starred Stephanie J. Block as Liza Minnelli, Isabel Keating as Judy Garland, Beth Fowler as Peter's mother and Jarrod Emick as Peter's lover, Greg Connell.

Jackman reprised the role for an arena tour in Australia and has performed numbers from the show during his concerts in the years following.

Jackman currently stars on Broadway in The Music Man, which will close on January 1, 2023. He will soon return to the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. His new film, a screen adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Son, will be released in theaters on November 25.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination.

in 2017, he recevied critical acclaim for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

