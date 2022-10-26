Review Roundup: National Tour of ALADDIN Launches; What Did the Critics Think?

The National Tour of Aladdin recently launched at Proctor's in Schenectady, NY.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people, and can be seen currently on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Stuttgart.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Find out what the critics think below!

Proctor's Theatre - Schenectady, NY

J. Peter Bergman, The Berkshire Edge: Add into the mixture, that human yeast which makes the whole show rise into the perfect confection, Marcus M. Martin could easily steal any show he appears in, but his spectacularly talented Genie threatens to do so. Instead he is one of the chief ingredients in what comes across as the perfect wedding cake, a present to this great bride and groom. He is funny, graceful, a good singer and actor, and he moves into the picture and stays there where he obviously belongs. Martin is the perfect man for the job. I can almost guarantee you will fall under his spell for the entire two house and 30 minutes you are in the theater.

Bill Kellert, Nippertown: Young and old alike, this production offers something for everyone. Children will be mesmerized by the sets, swirling colors, and the songs which have become part of their musical lexicon. The audience at Saturday's performance was filled with many under the age of 14, who all sat with rapt attention throughout the nearly two-and-a-half-hour production. For the adults, we were treated to the addition of many jokes and gags that will certainly pass over the heads of many of the younger audience members.

Paul Lamar, The Daily Gazette: I don't think I will see "Aladdin" again after my maiden voyage into the Disney franchise, but I found much to enjoy about the production from a purely theatrical point of view while not investing much thought in the story (book by Chad Beguelin) or the music (by Alan Menken). (I will observe, however, that the values kids can take away from the dramatic events - friendship, self-discovery, honoring a promise, freedom, imagination, cooperation - are ones even curmudgeons still need to be reminded of.)