Photos: Inside Classic Stage Company's 2022 Gala

Classic Stage Company's 2022 Annual Gala honored recently-departed Artistic Director John Doyle. The Gala took place on Monday, October 24 at 6pm at Capitale.

Check out photos from the event below!

Performers and presenters included Adam Chanler-Berat (Assassins at CSC), Eddie Cooper (Assassins at CSC), Alma Cuervo (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Ann Harada (Pacific Overtures at CSC), Bianca Horn (Assassins at CSC), Ann Hould-Ward (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Greg Jarrett (Assassins at CSC), Austin Ku (Pacific Overtures at CSC), Judy Kuhn (Assassins at CSC), Kelvin Moon Loh (Pacific Overtures at CSC), Kara Mikula (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Jim Parsons (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Soara-Joye Ross (Carmen Jones at CSC), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Ryan Silverman (Passion at CSC), Corey Stoll (Macbeth at CSC), John Weidman (Assassins), Jessica Tyler Wright (A Man of No Importance at CSC), and more.