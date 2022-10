Photos: Inside Classic Stage Company's 2022 Gala

October 25, 2022

Denver's campiest and quirkiest holiday tradition, Camp Christmas, returns for its 4th year with a new VIP experience featuring guided tours for the artsy Camper with creator Lonnie Hanzon or for the spirited Camper with Denver Drag Queen Dixie Krystals, available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 6pm and 7pm at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.