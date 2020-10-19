Wake Up With BWW 10/19: HAMILTON Cast Reunites For Biden, and More!

Catch up on all of today's top stories!

This weekend, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Doreen Montalvo. The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences, including members of her In The Heights, On Your Feet, and Mrs. Doubtfire families.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton appeared and performed as part of a virtual fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden. The cast performed "The Room Where It Happens."

1) VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Members Perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser

by Stage Tube

On Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton appeared and performed as part of a virtual fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden.. (more...)

2) Broadway Mourns the Loss of Doreen Montalvo

by Stephi Wild

This weekend, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Doreen Montalvo. The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences, including members of her In The Heights, On Your Feet, and Mrs. Doubtfire families.. (more...)

3) Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Share Their Thoughts on STICKS & STONES

There are just two more days to watch Sticks & Stones right here on BroadwayWorld before it disappears forever. The concert benefits Broadway Cares & Born This Way Foundation and stars Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz, George Salazar, Mykal Kilgore, Joshua Colley plus 135 young performers from around the globe. . (more...)

4) Video Roundup: Check Out Our 10 Favorite FROZEN Parodies About the Pandemic, Med School, STAR WARS, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Frozen has been a phenomenon since the first film hit theaters in 2013. The film now has a sequel, a Broadway show, short films, books, and...song parodies!. (more...)

5) SAG-AFTRA Involves AFL-CIO in Dispute With Actors' Equity, and Asks For a Mediator to Be Named

SAG-AFTRA has escalated its jurisdictional battle with Actors' Equity Association, asking that the Associated Actors and Artistes of America name a mediator.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Keala Settle's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Jennifer Holliday - Broadway's original Dreamgirl - celebrates her 60th birthday with you, direct to your living room! Tune into the concert at 8pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Jennifer Holliday Talks About Her Upcoming Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly. On October 16, he chatted with Broadway's original Dreamgirl, Jennifer Holliday, who celebrates her 60th birthday in concert on Monday, October 19 (8pm)!

What we're watching: Behind the Scenes of ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY With Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit

Hallmark has released a new video of Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit behind the scenes while filming their upcoming film, One Royal Holiday.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Music of the Night' on Piano

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to social media to share a video of himself playing a bit of Music of the Night on piano.

The video was shared on the official Facebook page for The Phantom of the Opera.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Lithgow, who turns 75 today!

John Lithgow's roots are in the theater. In 1973, he won a Tony Award three weeks after his Broadway debut in David Storey's The Changing Room. Since then he has appeared on Broadway twenty more times, earning five more Tony nominations, another Tony, four Drama Desk Awards, and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. His Broadway performances have included major roles in My Fat Friend, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' Comedians, Anna Christie, Bedroom Farce, Beyond Therapy, M. Butterfly, The Front Page, Retreat from Moscow, All My Sons, The Columnist, and the musicals Sweet Smell of Success (his second Tony) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

In 2007, Lithgow was one of the very few American actors ever invited to join The Royal Shakespeare Company, playing Malvolio in Twelfth Night at Stratford-upon-Avon. In 2008, he devised his own one-man show Stories by Heart for The Lincoln Center Theater Company, and has been touring it around the country ever since. It played on Broadway in 2018.

He played the title role in Arthur Wing Pinero's The Magistrate at London's National Theatre. Lithgow returned to The New York stage in 2014, first as King Lear for The Public's Shakespeare in the Park, and then on Broadway in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance. In the early 1980's, Lithgow began to make a major mark in film. At that time, he was nominated for Oscars in back-to-back years, for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment. In the years before and after, he has appeared in over fifty films. Notable among them have been All That Jazz, Blow Out, Twilight Zone: the Movie, Footloose, 2010, Buckaroo Banzai, Harry and the Hendersons, Memphis Belle, Raising Cain, Ricochet, Cliffhanger, Orange County, Shrek, Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Campaign, This is 40, Interstellar, Love is Strange, The Accountant, Miss Sloane, and in 2017 the dramatic comedy Beatriz at Dinner with Salma Hayek.

Lithgow has been nominated for twelve Emmy Awards for his work on television. He has won five: one for an episode of "Amazing Stories," and three for his work on the hit NBC comedy series "3rd Rock from the Sun," as the loopy character of the alien High Commander, Dick Solomon. During the show's six-year run, Lithgow also won a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, The American Comedy Award, and, when it finally went off the air, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additionally, his diabolical turn as the Trinity Killer in a twelve-episode arc on Showtime's "Dexter" won him his second Golden Globe and his fifth Emmy. Most recently, Lithgow starred as Winston Churchill in Netflix's original series, "The Crown," for which he has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in this year's upcoming Emmy Awards. This past March, Lithgow starred in the new NBC comedy series, "Trial & Error." Since 1998 he has written nine New York Times best-selling children's picture books, most recently Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo. He has performed concerts for children with major American orchestras and has released three kids' albums, Singin' in the Bathtub, Farkle & Friends, and the Grammy-nominated The Sunny Side of the Street. Lithgow has been honored with the New Victory Theater Arts Award for his work "bringing kids to the arts and the arts to the kids." In 2011, HarperCollins published his memoir, Drama: An Actor's Education, presenting his life and career up to the age of 35.

