Video Roundup: Check Out Our 10 Favorite FROZEN Parodies About the Pandemic, Med School, STAR WARS, and More!

Frozen has been a phenomenon since the first film hit theaters in 2013. The film now has a sequel, a Broadway show, short films, books, and...song parodies!

Frozen has been a phenomenon since the first film hit theaters in 2013. The film now has a sequel, a Broadway show, short films, books, and...song parodies!

The musical played its final performance on Wednesday evening March 11, having played 825 performances and 26 previews. Over its two-year run, the show grossed over $150M and entertained more than 1.3M people.

Fans of Frozen have taken to YouTube to post hilarious and relevant parodies to songs like Do You Want to Build a Snowman and Let It Go. Topics range from the quarantine, to Star Wars, Breaking Bad, Med School, and even periods.

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Grease parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

For the First Time in Forever (Corona Parody)

The first parody on our list is, of course, related to the pandemic. Created by Inbal Paz, this song explores the woes and perks of being in quarantine.

Will You Let Me Use The Restroom?

For this student's English class, their assignment was to create a satire project. Since their school does not have enough bathrooms for the students, they decided to write a parody of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

Where Is My Phone?

This is actually a parody of the Frozen 2 song 'Into the Unknown', the big song sung by Elsa in the Frozen sequel. This video was created by The Holderness Family and follows a man who can't find his phone!

Let 'em Burn

What happens if Elsa chooses to use her powers in a different way - to fight with fire? The YouTube channel fundifferent1 explores that option with this parody!

Do You Want To...

The Holderness Family is on a roll with their parodies and this song really lends itself to lyrics about the quarantine.

Let it Flow

The Clarkson Twins have created this video as part of their Star Wars Disney series, which mashes up the iconic movie series with Disney songs.

Do You Want to Build a Meth Lab?

This parody combines Frozen with Breaking Bad! Created by YouTuber channel animeme, the song is sung from the point of view of Walter singing to Jesse.

I Don't Know

The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine Class of 2016 have created this Med School parody of Let It Go!

Let It Flow

This one may have the same name as the Star Wars parody we featured above, but the topic is complete different. This take on Let It Go, created by Krim Stine, tackles the topic of periods!

Do You Want To Be My Boyfriend

In honor of Valentine's Day 2014, this hilarious parody was posted to YouTube by the channel BarkadaInc. The song features lyrics by Uly Mostrales and Sarah Nguyen, the latter of which also sings the song!

Related Articles