SAG-AFTRA Involves AFL-CIO in Dispute With Actors' Equity, and Asks For a Mediator to Be Named
This ongoing dispute is regarding which union should cover the streaming of live events.
SAG-AFTRA has escalated its jurisdictional battle with Actors' Equity Association, asking that the Associated Actors and Artistes of America name a mediator, Variety reports.
The union has also asked that The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) get involved.
"It is with heavy hearts that we file a formal complaint and request for a mediator in our jurisdictional dispute," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White in a message to their members. "Let us be very clear: this is a last resort. We tried negotiation, but Actors' Equity Association refused our waiver and walked away from talks with no notice."
"Consequently, we respectfully request that the AFL-CIO's DPE assist the parties in this matter, including, but not limited to, facilitating the appointment of a mediator to pursue an agreement as to this matter," Carteris and White said.
Read more on Variety.
This ongoing dispute is regarding which union should cover the streaming of live events.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Equity members have reported that SAG-AFTRA began signing agreements with Equity employers that undercut the Equity terms and conditions since the beginning of the pandemic.
Productions that should have been Equity contracts amounted to an estimated $600,000 in lost earnings and $154,000 in lost contributions to the Equity-League health fund.
Some members have reported that they are put on "deferred compensation" agreements that undercut Equity wages. In some cases, Equity stage mangers have been excluded entirely, had their contracts revoked or been offered work as independent contractors without workers' compensation protections.
Read the most recent statement from Equity here.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?
Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win...
Broadway Actor Doreen Montalvo, Known For IN THE HEIGHTS and ON YOUR FEET, Dies at 56
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Doreen Montalvo has died at age 56. The news was confirmed by friends on social media....
2020 Tony Awards Nominees - Jagged Little Pill Leads with 15 Noms!
Tony time is here at last! Earlier today, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, which included w...
SLAVE PLAY Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Play Ever
This morning, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play made Tonys history as the most Tony-nominated play ever, with twelve nominations. Following close behind is...
2020 Tony Awards - The Nominees React!
Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld will be bringing you their reaction...
Leslie Odom Jr. to Release THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM Featuring Cynthia Erivo
Leslie Odom Jr. has announced that his upcoming holiday album, The Christmas Album will be released on November 6! ...