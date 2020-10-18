SAG-AFTRA Involves AFL-CIO in Dispute With Actors' Equity, and Asks For a Mediator to Be Named

This ongoing dispute is regarding which union should cover the streaming of live events.

SAG-AFTRA has escalated its jurisdictional battle with Actors' Equity Association, asking that the Associated Actors and Artistes of America name a mediator, Variety reports.

The union has also asked that The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) get involved.

"It is with heavy hearts that we file a formal complaint and request for a mediator in our jurisdictional dispute," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White in a message to their members. "Let us be very clear: this is a last resort. We tried negotiation, but Actors' Equity Association refused our waiver and walked away from talks with no notice."

"Consequently, we respectfully request that the AFL-CIO's DPE assist the parties in this matter, including, but not limited to, facilitating the appointment of a mediator to pursue an agreement as to this matter," Carteris and White said.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Equity members have reported that SAG-AFTRA began signing agreements with Equity employers that undercut the Equity terms and conditions since the beginning of the pandemic.

Productions that should have been Equity contracts amounted to an estimated $600,000 in lost earnings and $154,000 in lost contributions to the Equity-League health fund.

Some members have reported that they are put on "deferred compensation" agreements that undercut Equity wages. In some cases, Equity stage mangers have been excluded entirely, had their contracts revoked or been offered work as independent contractors without workers' compensation protections.

