Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Share Their Thoughts on STICKS & STONES

There are just two more days to watch Sticks & Stones right here on BroadwayWorld before it disappears forever. The concert benefits Broadway Cares & Born This Way Foundation and stars Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz, George Salazar, Mykal Kilgore, Joshua Colley plus 135 young performers from around the globe.

Bernadette Peters:

"Most importantly, (the show stars) 135 young performers from around the world, who auditioned virtually."

Kristin Chenoweth:

"I'm here in rehearsal in Canada for a TV show, but I'm still gonna donate my money. I think y'all should, too... The trick about giving is that you actually feel good about it when you're done."

Leslie Uggams:

"I hope you are enjoying STICKS & STONES, because I am loving it! John McD, Audra McD, and 135 kids from around the world!"

Dule Hill:

"How about these amazing kids? 135 kids from around the world sharing their gifts through this thing called technology. I'm applauding you all, I'm in awe of you all. When I get to a mountain and I try to move a mountain, it is impossible for me to do it, it is overwhelming for me to do it. But if I can pick up a stone and I can get somebody else to pick up a stone, and I can get someone else to pick up a stone, and they can get people to pick up stones, then collectively we can move the mountain."

Sutton Foster:

"Oh, my goodness. How about that incredible finale? This concert has given a creative outlet to young performers who lost performing opportunities due to Covid 19. Everyone be safe, be well, and we'll see you on the stage, hopefully really soon."

