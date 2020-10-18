Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Share Their Thoughts on STICKS & STONES
There are just two more days to watch Sticks & Stones right here on BroadwayWorld before it disappears forever. The concert benefits Broadway Cares & Born This Way Foundation and stars Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz, George Salazar, Mykal Kilgore, Joshua Colley plus 135 young performers from around the globe.
Check out what these Broadway greats are saying about the show!
Bernadette Peters:
"Most importantly, (the show stars) 135 young performers from around the world, who auditioned virtually."
Kristin Chenoweth:
"I'm here in rehearsal in Canada for a TV show, but I'm still gonna donate my money. I think y'all should, too... The trick about giving is that you actually feel good about it when you're done."
Leslie Uggams:
"I hope you are enjoying STICKS & STONES, because I am loving it! John McD, Audra McD, and 135 kids from around the world!"
Dule Hill:
"How about these amazing kids? 135 kids from around the world sharing their gifts through this thing called technology. I'm applauding you all, I'm in awe of you all. When I get to a mountain and I try to move a mountain, it is impossible for me to do it, it is overwhelming for me to do it. But if I can pick up a stone and I can get somebody else to pick up a stone, and I can get someone else to pick up a stone, and they can get people to pick up stones, then collectively we can move the mountain."
Sutton Foster:
"Oh, my goodness. How about that incredible finale? This concert has given a creative outlet to young performers who lost performing opportunities due to Covid 19. Everyone be safe, be well, and we'll see you on the stage, hopefully really soon."
