Broadway Mourns the Loss of Doreen Montalvo

Montalvo is best known for her Broadway roles in In The Heights, On Your Feet, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Doreen Montalvo.

Montalvo has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights as the "Bolero Singer" as well as in On Your Feet. Her Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Giant (Public Theater), Flashdance, In The Heights, On Your Feet, and more.

Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which only ran for three performances before the Broadway shutdown began in March. She played the role of Janet Lundy, a role she originated in the pre-Broadway production in Seattle.

Read her full obituary here.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences, including members of her In The Heights, On Your Feet, and Mrs. Doubtfire families. Read some of the posts below.

Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe's Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it--that lágrima. Inimitable & hers. pic.twitter.com/hLwT34XQ5w - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 18, 2020

She was beloved by the entire company and by every person who was lucky enough to call her a colleague or friend. Our hearts are with her husband Mike and all of her family and friends. 2/2 - Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical (@DoubtfireBway) October 17, 2020

I just don't have all my words yet, it's too much. But I love you Doreen. Always.#DoreenMontalvo #HeightsFamilia #RIP - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 18, 2020

Doreen was a force of love that seeped into every inch of IN THE HEIGHTS. When she sings to Nina in Breathe, or as the voice in "Siempre" her imprint on the movie and the In The Heights family will live forever. Thank u Doreen. U are loved by so manya??i???https://t.co/m8BHvYPQuQ - Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) October 18, 2020

A too short clip of the many wonders from the too short life of Doreen Montalvo Mann. She was goodness. Good night. https://t.co/pXBxQs0Nbq - Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) October 18, 2020

Very sad and shocked to learn of the death of the lovely Doreen Montalvo - who played the TV boss in our musical adaptation of Mrs Doubtfire. She was such a warm and positive person and I wish the @DoubtfireBway team could be together at a time like this. https://t.co/1LEpq8CXj7 - John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) October 17, 2020

Doreen Montalvo. Para siempre in my memory sending me off into song, take after take, in breathe. You left us with pure light in your work and in our memory of you.♥i????? - Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) October 18, 2020

RIP Doreen Montalvo. The best dressing roommate and richest heart on Broadway. Our hearts are dim and my condolences are sent to her family and my theatre family. 2020 is such a tough year. ?: In The Heights Closing Night Jan 12, 2011. D is on the far right. pic.twitter.com/NxDBCQ6f7m - Gabrielle Ruiz (@gabrielleruiz) October 18, 2020

