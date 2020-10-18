Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Broadway Mourns the Loss of Doreen Montalvo

Montalvo is best known for her Broadway roles in In The Heights, On Your Feet, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Oct. 18, 2020  
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Doreen Montalvo.

Montalvo has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights as the "Bolero Singer" as well as in On Your Feet. Her Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Giant (Public Theater), Flashdance, In The Heights, On Your Feet, and more.

Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which only ran for three performances before the Broadway shutdown began in March. She played the role of Janet Lundy, a role she originated in the pre-Broadway production in Seattle.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences, including members of her In The Heights, On Your Feet, and Mrs. Doubtfire families. Read some of the posts below.


