Wake Up With BWW 10/16: AIN'T TOO PROUD Opens in Toronto, and More!

1) Ariana Grande Shares Her A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN Song

by TV News Desk - October 15, 2018

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share that she will be singing 'The Wizard and I' during the NBC event, 'A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.'. (more...)

2) Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti & More for Week of October 15, 2018

by TV News Desk - October 15, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 15, 2018!. (more...)

3) COME FROM AWAY Will Play Newfoundland in Concert

by Alan Henry - October 15, 2018

The made-in-Canada phenomenon that is COME FROM AWAY is coming to St. John's. The show that has become the toast of Broadway and Toronto, will play eight benefit performances in a concert version at Holy Heart Theatre from January 23 to 27, 2019. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 10 AM (NDT) exclusively through Holy Heart Theatre ticket channels.. (more...)

4) PUFFS to Premiere on BroadwayHD

by TV News Desk - October 15, 2018

When PUFFS premieres on BroadwayHD on October 18th it will mark the first time in theatrical history a show will be available to stream online while simultaneously running in New York. This is a momentous departure from the industry standard of holdbacks and blackouts, confronting the idea that digital availability negatively impacts tickets sales. . (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Alex Brightman in Pre-Broadway Run of BEETLEJUICE

by BWW News Desk - October 15, 2018

The new musical comedy Beetlejuice will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on April 25, 2019, but first the musical will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., officially opening on Sunday, November 4, 2018.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-APOLOGIA officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

-AIN'T TOO PROUD officially opens its pre-Broadway run in Toronto tonight!

-SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY begins previews for its return off-Broadway run tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Read Excerpts from Lin-Manuel Miranda's New Book, GMORNING, GNIGHT!

Set Your DVR...

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

What we're geeking out over: First Look at THE FERRYMAN On Broadway!

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: See What's New With Hal Prince's Revamped EVITA in Sydney, Starring Tina Arena!

Social Butterfly: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Weds Scott Bixby in Weekend Ceremony!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Angela Lansbury, who turns 93 today!

Lansbury has appeared in 44 motion pictures to date. They include such classics as "National Velvet," "The Harvey Girls," Frank Capra's "State of the Union," Cecil B. DeMille's "Samson and Delilah," "The Court Jester," "The Long Hot Summer," "The Manchurian Candidate" (for which she received a second Golden Globe Award, the National Board of Review Award and her third Academy Award nomination), "The World of Henry Orient" and "Death on the Nile" (a second National Board of Review Award). In 1991 she was the voice of Mrs. Potts in the Disney animated feature, "Beauty and the Beast," and in 1997 she was the voice of the Grand Duchess Marie in the animated movie, "Anastasia."



The actress made her Broadway debut in 1957 when she starred as Bert Lahr's wife in the French farce, "Hotel Paradiso." In 1960 she returned to Broadway as Joan Plowright's mother in the season's most acclaimed drama, "A Taste of Honey" by Shelagh Delaney. One year later, she starred on Broadway in her first musical. "Anyone Can Whistle" and returned to New York in triumph in 1966 as "Mame," which earned her the first of her unprecedented four Tony Awards as Best Actress in a Musical. She received the others as the Madwoman of Chaillot in "Dear World" (1968), as Mama Rose in the 1974 revival of "Gypsy" and as Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd" (1979). In 1978 she starred as Mrs. Anna for a limited engagement of "The King and I.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

