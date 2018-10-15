Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti & More for Week of October 15, 2018

Oct. 15, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 15, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, October 16

Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Thursday, October 18

Laura Benanti - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Mike Birbiglia - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

