Wake Up With BWW 10/14: INTIMATE APPAREL And FLYING OVER SUNSET Set Fall Return, and More!

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel are now hoping to reopen in fall of 2021.

A new Brady Bunch musical, called A Very Brady Musical, will be have a virtual benefit reading for the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. The musical will star Broadway performers Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler, along with a host of other stars.

Get a first look at First Date, starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin, which is streaming next week.

1) VIDEO: On This Day, October 13 - LEGALLY BLONDE Debuts on MTV!

'Legally Blonde: The Musical on MTV brought viewers the smash hit from the Great White Way along with backstage access and insight into what it takes to get the curtain up each night.

2) Lincoln Center Theater Announces INTIMATE APPAREL And FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Open in Fall 2021

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel are now hoping to reopen in fall of 2021.

3) Kerry Butler, Gavin Lee, and More Will Lead A VERY BRADY MUSICAL Benefit Reading

A new Brady Bunch musical, called A Very Brady Musical, will be have a virtual benefit reading for the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. The musical will star Broadway performers Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler, along with a host of other stars.

4) Joel Grey, Joanna Gleason, and More to Take Part in THE BROADWAY POTLUCK For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The next generation of Broadway performers is ready to shine in The Broadway Potluck, a showcase of Broadway hopefuls set to premiere on Sunday, October 18 at 7pm (EDT) on the Broadway Cares YouTube channel.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Kate Rockwell. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Beth Leavel and Adam Heller Sing from CALL ME MADAM - Concert Now Available On Demand!

Beth Leavel's concert with Seth Rudetsky is now available On Demand through October 26 on BroadwayWorld Events! Watch Beth and her fiancé Adam Heller sing 'You're Not Sick You're in Love' from Call Me Madam during her concert below!

What we're watching: Melissa Errico and Lara Downes Perform 'Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe' for Broadway for Biden

BroadwayWorld is premiering a timely new song/music video that's a part of the efforts of Broadway for Biden. "Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe", from the 1943 Harold Arlen/Yip Harburg musical Cabin In the Sky, is performed by Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico and Billboard Chart-topping pianist Lara Downes.

Social Butterfly: First Look at Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin in FIRST DATE

Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will present a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks (Casey), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Man #2), Rufus Kampa (Young Aaron), Simon Lipkin (Aaron), Nicholas McLean (Man #1), and Danielle Steers (Woman #1). The production will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, then made available for streaming 22 - 24 October at 7.30pm.

