Wake Up With BWW 10/11: Roundabout's USUAL GIRLS Begins, and More!

1) Breaking: Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles & More Join KISS ME, KATE on Broadway; Amanda Green Will Update Book

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced additional casting for the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate. Joining the previously announced Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony Award nominee Will Chase are Corbin Bleu as 'Lucentio/Bill Calhoun,' Terence Archie. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2018

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away had its official launch today at London's Canada House - where the full cast was unveiled! The show will have its European premiere at The Abbey Theatre this December, before transferring to The Phoenix Theatre in the West End.. (more...)

3) Lights Up! Anthony Ramos to Star in the IN THE HEIGHTS Film

by TV News Desk - October 10, 2018

Anthony Ramos has been tapped to star in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit 2005 Broadway musical, In the Heights, according to Variety. . (more...)

4) Rachel Tucker and More Cast in COME FROM AWAY's UK Run

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2018

Casting has been announced for COME FROM AWAY the Tony Award-winning musical which will land in Dublin for its long-awaited European premiere at the Abbey Theatre from 6 December 2018 to 19 January 2019 before transferring to London's West End next year for performances at the Phoenix Theatre from 30 January 2019.. (more...)

5) Will Smith Shares Poster from Upcoming Live-Action ALADDIN Film

by TV News Desk - October 10, 2018

Will Smith took to Instagram today to share the poster from the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Aladdin.' Smith stars as Genie in the film, and in his caption he proclaims 'LEMME OUT!!' The movie is set to release in summer 2019. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Roundabout's USUAL GIRLS begins performances tonight!

-The Vineyard's GOOD GRIEF, starring Ngozi Anyanwu, Hunter Parrish, and more, begins previews tonight!

-MY PARSIFAL CONDUCTOR officially opens Off-Broadway tonight!

What we're listening to: The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Stage and Screen Star Colin Donnell

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judy Kaye, who turns 70 today!

Judy Kaye is currently playing the Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway. Kaye received the 2012 Tony Award for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It and the 1988 Tony for her performance as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera. Kaye is well-known for many additional stage roles including the original companies of Mamma Mia! and Ragtime.

