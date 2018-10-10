VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away had its official launch today at London's Canada House - where the full cast was unveiled! The show will have its European premiere at The Abbey Theatre this December, before transferring to The Phoenix Theatre in the West End.

Telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, will be a talented cast featuring Rachel Tucker, Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, David Shannon, Cat Simmons, Mark Dugdale, Bob Harms, Kiara Jay, Kirsty Malpass, Tania Mathurin, Alexander McMorran, Brandon Lee Sears and Jennifer Tierney.

Check out some clips of the cast from today's press launch below!



???? You are here, at the start of a moment ????



GOOSEBUMPS at the @ComeFromAwayUK cast at today’s West End launch ?? pic.twitter.com/B4UDnQyfNP — Amy Stutz (@AmyStutz) October 10, 2018



@racheltucker1 and the female cast of @ComeFromAwayUK slaying some incredible vocals. This is a show you CANNOT miss. The story, the writing, the vocals and the cast truly are something to behold ?? pic.twitter.com/S4hWSRZa5X — Amy Stutz (@AmyStutz) October 10, 2018

