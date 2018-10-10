TORCH SONG
Photo Flash: Backstage at the First Preview of TORCH SONG on Broadway!

Oct. 10, 2018  

Previews have officially begun for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at Broadway's Hayes Theater.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl. Previews for this limited engagement will begin Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl will be the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stageproduction: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Check out photos from backstage as the cast performed their first preview below!

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

