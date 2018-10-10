Rachel Tucker and More Cast in COME FROM AWAY's UK Run

Casting has been announced for COME FROM AWAY the Tony Award-winning musical which will land in Dublin for its long-awaited European premiere at The Abbey Theatre from 6 December 2018 to 19 January 2019 before transferring to London's West End next year for performances at The Phoenix Theatre from 30 January 2019.

Telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, will be Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Nathanael Campbell (Bob and others), Clive Carter (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Robert Hands (Nick, Doug and others), Helen Hobson (Diane and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J, Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), David Shannon (Kevin T, Garth and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Rachel Tucker (Beverley, Annette and others) with Mark Dugdale, Bob Harms, Kiara Jay, Kirsty Malpass, Tania Mathurin, Alexander McMorran, Brandon Lee Sears and Jennifer Tierney.

Neil Murray, Director of The Abbey Theatre, said: "Come From Away has captured the hearts and imaginations of everyone that has been part of its journey, so far. We are delighted to be involved in bringing this beautiful, humane, uplifting story to Ireland this winter, for its European premiere. It's a show with an incredibly generous spirit that, we think, will resonate deeply with Irish audiences, and we can't wait to see what this wonderfully talented UK/Irish ensemble will bring to the story."

This joyous new musical recounts the incredible true story of how the residents of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed the passengers of planes from around the world. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 11 September 2001 the world stopped. On 12 September, their stories moved us all.

Earning widespread critical and audience acclaim, the multi award-winning musical continues sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, and in Canada, with a 60-city North American Tour recently launched in Seattle, an Australian production confirmed for summer 2019, and a feature film adaptation in the works.

Jenna Boyd's previous theatre credits include Love on the Links (Salisbury Playhouse), The Wind in the Willows (UK Tour/ London Palladium), Oliver! and Simply Cinderella (Leicester Curve), How To Suceed In Business Without Really Trying (Royal Festival Hall), I Can't Sing! (London Palladium), The Pajama Game (Chichester Festival Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre) and Acorn Antiques (Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Nathanael Campbell most recently appeared in Guys & Dolls (Manchester Royal Exchange). His previous theatre credits include Sunny Afternoon (UK Tour), All That Lives (Ovalhouse), Back to the Future (Secret Cinema) and Macbeth (S4K National & International Tour).

Clive Carter's stage credits include King The Musical: In Concert (Hackney Empire), Oklahoma! (Royal Albert Hall/ BBC Proms), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Wicked (Apollo Victoria), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Palace Theatre), My Fair Lady (International Tour/ Larnaca Festival and Sheffield Crucible), Take Flight (Menier Chocolate Factory), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre) and The Rat Pack (UK Tour).

Mary Doherty's stage credits include Henry VI, All's Well That Ends Well and Henry VIII (Shakespeare's Globe), Anne Boleyn (English Touring Theatre/ Shakespeare's Globe), Two Cities (Salisbury Playhouse), Inherit The Wind (The Old Vic), Our House (Cambridge Theatre), Grease (UK Tour), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), The Merry Wives of Windsor (Royal Shakespeare Company) and Avenue Q (Noël Coward Theatre).

Robert Hands' stage credits include the original West End cast of Spamalot (Palace Theatre), Chicago (Adelphi Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (The Old Vic), The Woman in Black (Fortune Theatre), Troilus and Cressida (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales Theatre) and The Schumann Plan (Hampstead Theatre). Robert was also a member of the all-male Shakespeare company, Propeller. Screen credits include Doctor Who, The House of Eliott, Anna and the King and Shine.

Helen Hobson's credits include Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre, Prince of Wales Theatre and UK Tour), Only The Brave (Wales Millenium Centre), Sunny Afternoon (Hampstead Theatre), The Sound of Music (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Human Comedy (Young Vic) and Blood Brothers (Phoenix Theatre).

Jonathan Andrew Hume's stage credits include Disney's The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Tour) and Alice in Winterland (Rose Theatre Kingston). Screen credits include EastEnders, Hope and Glory and the forthcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns.

Harry Morrison's stage credits include Half a Sixpence (Chichester Festival Theatre and Nöel Coward Theatre), Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory), Guys and Dolls and Kiss Me, Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre), Crazy For You (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre/ Novello Theatre) and The Sound of Music (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

Emma Salvo's stage credits include The Toxic Avenger (Arts Theatre), Sincerely, Mister Toad (UK Tour), Grease (Royal Caribbean) and Sleeping Beauty (Mercury Theatre).

David Shannon's stage credits include Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre) and Matilda (Cambridge Theatre). He was Olivier-nominated for originating the role of John in The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre). In Dublin, his stage credits include Romeo & Juliet and The Threepenny Opera (Gate Theatre) as well as By the Bog of Cats (Abbey Theatre). Screen credits include Vikings, Noah and 5 to 7.

Cat Simmons is known to television audiences as DC Kezia Walker in longrunning ITV series The Bill. Stage credits include Nancy in Oliver! (UK Tour), Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Tour), Simply Heavenly (Young Vic) and Ché Walker and Arthur Darvill's musical premiere of Been So Long (Young Vic). Further screen credits include Life & Lyrics, No Angels and Casualty.

Rachel Tucker's stage credits include Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory), The Last Ship (Neil Simon Theatre, New York), Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre, London and Gershwin Theatre, New York), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre) and The Wizard of Oz (Belfast Lyric Theatre). She has toured venues in the UK and US with her own live performances and has released two solo albums. Television credits include the BBC series I'd Do Anything.



Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, Come From Away has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

Come From Away is produced in the UK and Ireland by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals. The European premiere of Come From Away will be co-produced with The Abbey Theatre, Ireland's National Theatre.

Come From Away in Dublin is presented as part of The Abbey Theatre's Winter Season which is sponsored by Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company.

