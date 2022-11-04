WRITE OUT LOUD's Fourth Album to be Released This Month With Jennifer Damiano, Aisha Jackson & More

WRITE OUT LOUD will release its fourth album on November 5th! Write Out Loud is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) celebrating and stewarding the work of new musical theatre writers.

The new EP features three winning singles from the 2022 Write Out Loud contest:

"COOL" by Natalie Myrick, performed by Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square)

"IT'S NOT PRETTY TO BE CRAZY" by Elyza Tuan, performed by Jennifer Damiano (Tony Nominee, Next To Normal; Spring Awakening)

"THE UGLY SIDE OF ME" by Emmet Smith, performed by Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) and Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen)

The album is music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) with orchestrations by Macy Schmidt (The Broadway Sinfonietta) and will be available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

In addition to the album release on November 5th, Write Out Loud will release exclusive music videos of the three winning songs (directed by Matt Rodin) featuring Damiano, Jackson, Levy and Carrubba on their Youtube Channel. Subscribe for updates and follow @writeoutloudcontest on Instagram for teaser videos and behind the scenes footage from this year's recording session.

The album comes in advance of THE FIFTH ANNUAL Write Out Loud Contest, opening on January 1st, 2023. Learn more at www.writeoutloudcontest.com