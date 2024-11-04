WICKED Tops Chart as Most Anticipated Theatrical Movie This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fandango has announced the results of its 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey, which includes many new releases heading to theaters in the coming months. In a survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers, Fandango found that over 80% of moviegoers are planning to watch at least one film in theaters during this festive time of year, with Wicked topping the chart of the most anticipated movies this season.

Top 10 Most Anticipated Theatrical Movies

Wicked Gladiator II Moana 2 Nosferatu The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Red One Kraven the Hunter Mufasa: The Lion King Here Sonic the Hedgehog 3

As of October 31, the November 22 opening weekend for Wicked is looking to bring in an impressive $80-$85 million, according to reports at Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, respectively.

This is up significantly from a previous report of $67M-$74M, which was predicted in mid-October. However, the box office prediction still lags behind Disney's Moana 2, which hits theaters Thanksgiving weekend a week later. That film, a sequel to Disney's 2016 hit, is estimated to bring in a whopping $100+ million over its five-day holiday weekend. A previous report indicated that the film would open with $75M-$82M between Friday and Sunday, though these numbers have yet to be updated.

After last year’s “Barbenheimer” box office phenomenon, moviegoers are eager to see what films will make up the next big theatrical duo. According to Fandango’s latest survey, “Glicked” might be the answer, with Wicked and Gladiator II both opening in theaters on November 22nd. These two films could be the next theatrical double feature powerhouse – with nearly 65% of moviegoers interested in seeing both films saying they would like to see a “double feature” during the opening weekend in theaters.

Additionally, Wicked came in second place for films that moviegoers plan to purchase at home when they become available.

Top 10 Movies Moviegoers Plan to Purchase on Digital Platforms when Available

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Wicked Moana 2 Gladiator II Nosferatu Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Red One Kraven the Hunter Mufasa: The Lion King The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

