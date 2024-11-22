WICKED National Tour Stars To Join Crescendo Orchestra For 'For Good' Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just as all the Wicked fans are lining up to get tickets for the highly anticipated film version of the Broadway hit, Crescendo Orchestra - an all-strings 49-person orchestra made up of all NYC students aged 10-18, will be giving fans another chance to get their "green" on.

As Crescendo Orchestra takes to the stage at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center on Monday, November 25th at 7pm, they will be performing one of the most, if not the most, iconic Stephen Schwartz songs - "For Good." And if that isn't enough, they will be joined, directly from the Wicked National Tour, Emily Schultheis (Elphaba) and Jakie Raye (Glinda) to accompany the orchestra, helping to bring the song to life. Tickets are $25 and are available at NYYS Crescendo Orchestra's Embarking on a New Journey.

Launched in the 2023/24 season, Crescendo Orchestra is NYYS's newest ensemble. It was formed in response to the need to serve more students from the five boroughs of New York City. With its 100% fee-free program, Crescendo Orchestra has created another path for younger, motivated students to join the NYYS program. The concert will also highlight other living and underrepresented composers besides Schwartz such as Soon Hee Newbold, Fela Sowande, Stella Sung and Stephen Chin.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for our musicians to not only play something as timely as 'For Good,' but any living or underrepresented composer truly expands their musicality," explained Tanya Chanphanitpornkit, Music Director of the Crescendo Orchestra. "While it is important to the play classics, it is equally important to add these amazing new composers to any repertoire."

About NYYS

The New York Youth Symphony is one of the most awarded youth programs of its kind in the nation, including the 2023 Grammy award for Best Orchestral Performance. It is recognized for its innovative, educational programs for talented young musicians. Founded in 1963 as an orchestra to showcase the metropolitan area's most gifted musicians ages 10-22, its activities have since grown to encompass programs in chamber music, conducting, composition, jazz ensemble, Crescendo Orchestra and musical theater songwriting with performances at world class venues including Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Through its commissioning program, Jon Deak First Music, the NYYS has commissioned over 170 works from young composers since 1984.