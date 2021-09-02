WICKED Movie To Reunite Director Jon M. Chu With IN THE HEIGHTS Cinematographer Alice Brooks

The upcoming film adaptation of Wicked is set to reunite director Jon M. Chu with cinematographer Alice Brooks! Chu had previously directed this summer's film adaptation of In the Heights, which also featured Brooks as Cinematographer.

Brooks previously worked on Chu's 2015 film Jem and the Holograms, and recently shot Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming feature directorial debut tick, tick... Boom!. Chu's directorial credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2, and Jem and the Holograms.

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.